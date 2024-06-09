D'Angelo Russell celebrates hitting his first ‘Eagle’ amid offseason golfing adventures

LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell pulled off an impressive feat in a sport besides basketball when he recently hit his first Eagle amid his offseason golfing adventures. Russell took to Instagram to boast about his achievement of scoring two-under par on the hole, coupled with a video of his final shot to secure the feat.

D'Lo pulls off his first Eagle amid offseason golfing adventures (Image: D'Angelo Russell Instagram)

While Russell continues to impress in the offseason, he had a respectable 2023-24 season in the NBA, averaging 18.0 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 76 games.

However, after being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first-round playoff series, Russell shifted his focus to his girlfriend who is currently in the third trimester of her second pregnancy with the Lakers guard.

D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend shares pregnancy update

As D'Angelo Russell and his girlfriend Laura Ivaniukas anticipate the arrival of their second child together, Ivaniukas gave an update on her pregnancy on Friday. The model took to Instagram to announce 31 weeks of her pregnancy coupled with an image of her baby bump.

D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend shares pregnancy update with IG fans (Image: Laura Ivaniukas Instagram)

Laura previously shared a six-month update on her pregnancy around the third week of April. The model posted a black-and-white photo of herself flaunting her baby bump and captioned the post "6 months" to update the fans.

Laura also previously compared her two pregnancies and shared that her ongoing pregnancy has been more challenging than her first when she carried their firstborn son, Riley Jonas Russell, who she gave birth to in September 2022.

“NGL this pregnancy has been absolutely kicking my a** energy wise compared to my pregnancy with Riley,” Ivaniukas wrote.

The 25-year-old also highlighted that she was able to lift weights until week 39 in her first pregnancy, compared to her ongoing one in which she has had a tough time working out.

“I’m completely out of breath walking up the stairs…getting into the gym is a struggle,” Ivaniukas added.

Boasting over 55k followers on Instagram, D'Angelo Russell's girlfriend is a model and social media influencer. She is also a prominent fitness coach and regularly shares posts about her lifestyle.

Laura Ivaniukas has worked with agencies such as B&M in Toronto, Option 1 in Chicago, Wondermall in Milan, CGM in Miami, Nomad in Los Angeles, and has also featured on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Swimwear Fashion shows in 2019.