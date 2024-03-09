D’Angelo Russell cites “public humiliation” as reason behind revitalized form

In the postgame interview after his season-high performance in the LA Lakers win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday in Los Angeles, guard D'Angelo Russell cited 'public humiliation' as a reason for his revitalized form. On being asked if he defined his own value or if he needed to feel validated to derive his value from others, Russell elaborated on his mindset.

"With my craft, with my talent on the floor, I've always felt like I was capable of doing things. Getting hot makes a little more exciting throughout a game," Russell said.

"Off the floor obviously, y'all know what I've been through. Public humiliation has done nothing but molded me into the killer that y'all see today. I never lack confidence, I never fear confrontation, I want all the smoke, I want to talk about it," Russell added.

"Let's high IQ players let's get in a room and talk about it. I just feel confident about what I bring to the basketball game. If it's film, if it's watching it helping young players, I just know what I bring to the table so whatever room I walk in I'm confident."

D'Angelo Russell acknowledged the public scrutiny and trade rumors that have shadowed him throughout his career, emphasizing how these experiences have only fueled his determination to excel in tough situations.

D'Angelo Russell's spectacular performance during LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks

Without LeBron James on the roster and the Lakers playing shorthanded, D'Angelo Russell exploded for a 44-point performance to propel the Lakers to a 123-122 win against the Bucks at home.

Russell caught fire in the fourth quarter, dropping 21 points on 8-11 shooting and 4-6 from beyond the arc. He scored the final eight points for the Lakers. Russell concluded the game with 44 points, six rebounds, nine assists and one block.

The 28-year-old has been on fire in 2024, averaging 22.6 points, 6.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds over his last 25 games. Russell has played 60 games this season, averaging 18.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

With the win on Friday, the LA Lakers have climbed to the ninth position in the Western Conference with a 35-30 record. They have won six of their last 10 games.

If Russell keeps playing the same and LeBron James returns healthy soon, the Lakers have a fighting chance to avoid the play-in tournament and secure a spot in the playoffs.