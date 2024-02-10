Dallas-bound PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel enlists Mavs fans' recommendations for her salon needs

Dallas Mavericks' new player PJ Washington’s wife Alisah Chanel is gearing up for life in Dallas, including for her salon needs, seeking recommendations from the team’s fans.

Chanel, who tied the knot with Washington in October last year, posted an Instagram story where she sought advice for the best places to visit in the Dallas area for her salon fix and food.

Alomgside a photo of her bag in the car, she wrote:

“Dallas tap in I need the best of the best – hair, lashes, nails And ofc FOOD”

Alisah Chanel's Instagram story post

Chanel has found her way to Dallas after husband PJ Washington was traded to the Mavericks recently.

As per the terms of the deal, the 25-year-old former Kentucky player was shipped out from the Charlotte Hornets along with a 2024 and 2028 second-round pick in exchange for Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round pick.

Heading to the Mavericks, Washington brings with him season averages of 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 44 games played with the Hornets, where he spent his first four and a half years in the league.

In Dallas, he is expected to shore up the frontcourt of the team, which is currently eighth in the Western Conference with a 29-23 record.

Washington and Chanel got married in October 2023. The two got engaged in August 2022 and welcomed their son in December of the same year. The NBA player also has a child from a previous relationship.

Dallas happy to get hands on PJ Washington

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly happy and satisfied over their recent acquisition of PJ Washington from the Charlotte Hornets, which they said was part of their push to improve their frontcourt play.

Dallas coupled his acquisition alongside a trade with the Washington Wizards, that landed the team center Daniel Gafford for Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first-round pick (from the Mavs vis the OKC Thunder).

With their twin trade moves, the Mavericks are hoping to improve their interior defense (45.6 points) and rebounding (41.5 boards), which currently places them in the bottom third of the league.

Speaking about PJ Washington, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison highlighted not only his ability on defense but also to score as well as his versatility, saying (by way of Sports Illustrated):

“P.J., I think, the biggest thing about him is, is he can score. I think a couple of weeks ago, he might have had 40 points or something like that. He can get dirty. He can get hot. He can shoot. He can create. So it's just versatility but also rim protection. He can block shots, and he's big. He can play the four and five."

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic lauded the two new additions, and said:

"I think we got two really good players. We added some size to our team. We added a backup center, which I wanted [for] like three years already. So, I think both players are really going to help us out a lot."

PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford are expected to make their Mavericks debut at home against the OKC Thunder on Saturday.

