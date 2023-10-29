"An idiot for marrying that girl": P.J. Washington gets mercilessly trolled on wedding day after marrying Alisah Chanel

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington married Alisah Chanel, the mother of his second child at the weekend. While many were happy to see the veteran marry Chanel, others trolled him on social media.

The wedding came a little over a year after the 25-year-old former Kentucky player had proposed to Chanel in August 2022. That was months after Washington had broken up with his controversial former girlfriend Brittany Renner, with whom he has a child.

P.J. Washington and Chanel welcomed their son on Dec. 17, 2022. The happy moment for the Washingtons, though, has had its share of naysayers.

Below are some comments on X (formerly Twitter) and forum dedicated to it on Lipstick Alley website:

@theswishgawd wrote: pj washington is an idiot for marrying that girl

@d0wnassbxtch_ wrote: I like that he tries to lock a btch down… even tho it be the wrong btchs

P.J. Washington has had good offensive outings in the first two games of the Hornets (1-1)'s in-new NBA season, averaging 19 points in 31 minutes. He has also posted four rebounds, 2.5 assists and a steal.

They next play on Monday at home against the Brooklyn Nets, who have dropped their first two games.

P.J. Washington says he “always wanted to stay in Charlotte” after re-signing with team

P.J, Washinton re-signed with the Charlotte Hornets in a three-year, $48-million deal in the offseason. He said was a priority for him, as he has grown to love the city and the organization.

Washington said during the press conference after re-signing with the team:

"For me, I always wanted to stay in Charlotte, no doubt about that."

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak jokingly interrupted:

"That's not what your agents were saying. It's the first I've heard of that."

P.J. Washington was selected 12th overall by Charlotte in the 2019 NBA rookie draft. In his first four years with the team, he has averaged a steady 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Along with point guard wizard LaMelo Ball, young guns Mark Williams and Brandon Miller and veterans Gordon Hayward and Terry Roziers, Washington will look to help Charlotte improve their 27-55 record last season and compete for the playoffs.