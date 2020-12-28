Dallas Mavericks 124-73 LA Clippers: 5 historic stats from Paul George & Co.'s 51-point blowout loss

In one of the most unbelievable games in recent memory, the Dallas Mavericks routed the LA Clippers in historic fashion with a 124-73 victory. The game shattered some of the NBA’s most infamous records as Paul George failed to carry the load for teammate Kawhi Leonard, who missed this game due to injury.

ESPN Stats & Info and the Elias Sports Bureau Twitter accounts brought to light some of the statistical milestones that were reached when the Mavericks outshot and outplayed the Clippers, who appeared to be lacking focus from the opening tip.

Here are 5 historic stats from the unbelievable game between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers:

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers

5. Largest halftime lead in NBA history

To achieve this historic blowout, two things had to be present – the Dallas Mavericks had to be shooting well and the LA Clippers had to shoot poorly. Both fell in place on Sunday night as the Mavericks outscored the Clippers 77-27 in the half.

It’s almost unthinkable that a team could build a 50-point lead in just two quarters, but the Dallas Mavericks did it and made history. The Mavericks shot 58% from the field in the opening half, compared to 24% by the LA Clippers.

According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, the 10 players who Mavs coach Rick Carlisle inserted in the first half had a plus-minus of +20 or better. That's insane.

4. The Dallas Mavericks became the first NBA team to outscore an opponent by 50 points over any two-quarter span in a game

Advertisement

The Mavericks' 50-point halftime lead over the Clippers today marks the largest halftime lead in NBA history.



The Mavericks are also the first team in NBA history to outscore their opponent by 50 points over any two-quarter span in one game.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/NbmXqs4LZt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 27, 2020

Gaining a 25-point lead two quarters in a row against any professional basketball team is just mind-boggling. Some might say it’s impossible, and yet the Dallas Mavericks did just that against the LA Clippers by outscoring them by 50 points over a two-quarter span in the first half.

Fans must be wondering what kind of alcoholic drink LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer gave his team for the holidays because the 50-point halftime lead is so bizarre that it’s like a nightmarish Christmas dream.

3. The LA Clippers suffered their worst loss in team history.

The Clippers' 51-point loss is their worst in team history. Their other 50-point loss came on December 2, 1988 at the SuperSonics.



This is the Mavericks' 2nd-largest win in franchise history. They won by 53 against the 76ers on Nov. 13, 2014. pic.twitter.com/PSGd0OV6EY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 27, 2020

Advertisement

For a franchise that’s been known for its ineptitude during the course of its history, the LA Clippers have made great strides in changing its culture and climate during the last decade.

Sunday was a painful reminder of those horrible days as the 51-point drubbing the LA Clippers received from the Dallas Mavericks was their biggest loss in franchise history. That’s much worse than what any Clippers team from the '80s suffered. Those are painful memories to relive for longtime Clippers fans like Billy Crystal.