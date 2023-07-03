Dallas Mavericks Depth Chart Updated: Starting 5 lineup explored with Seth Curry on roster

The Dallas Mavericks have had a decent summer so far with some notable acquisitions like Richaun Holmes and former guard Seth Curry. The Mavericks have re-signed Kyrie Irving too.

They finished the 2022-23 NBA season disappointingly, with a 38-43 record, dramatically falling out of playoff contention after adding Kyrie.

The Mavericks sacrificed their roster balance to add the dynamic All-Star guard, parting ways with crucial role players like Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. Dallas gave up size and complimentary pieces that helped Luka Doncic lead them to the conference finals.

Nevertheless, this offseason was all about regaining some of that lost depth. Dallas has done a respectable job with the free agency addition of Curry and a much-needed revamp in the center position with Holmes.

Dallas Mavericks depth chart updated featuring Seth Curry

The Dallas Mavericks'marquee signing after Kyrie Irving so far has been Seth Curry. The sharpshooter signed on a two-year $9.2 million deal. Curry lost some of his value after an injury-riddled season with the Brooklyn Nets last year. He had some remarkable games when healthy, but not enough to warrant the kind of deal he was on previously (four-year $32 million).

Nevertheless, it's a solid signing for the Mavs, who needed more reliable role players with experience. Let's look at how Dallas might line up for next season after Curry's addition.

PG - Luka Doncic

Bench - Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy

Luka Doncic is slated to start as the team's point guard. He is the Dallas Mavericks' primary creator and option on offense, despite Kyrie Irving's presence. The Mavericks will look to rely more on Jaden Hardy this season and use him when either Doncic or Irving is off the floor.

He averaged 8.8 points per contest in just 14.4 minutes of playtime across 48 games, shooting an impressive 40.4% from deep. Veteran Dante Exum will likely be the third option in the point guard rotation.

SG - Kyrie Irving

Bench - Seth Curry

Kyrie Irving's ability to play off the ball makes him a designated starting shooting guard alongside a player like Luka Doncic. The two managed to keep up their production as teammates showing their willingness to play off each other.

Irving's former Nets teammate Seth Curry will have to settle for a bench role, unlike his last stint with the franchise when he was the starting shooting guard next to Doncic. Curry played off the bench in Brooklyn last season too. Curry would offer a scoring punch to the second unit with his efficient shooting.

SF - Tim Hardway Jr.

Bench - Josh Green

Veteran 3-and-D specialist Tim Hardaway Jr. will likely start as the small forward. Hardaway Jr. can create his own shot and play off the Dallas Mavericks' two superstars. He is the team's third-best scoring option behind Doncic and Irving. Josh Green appears to be the ideal man to spot Hardaway off the bench. They are like-for-like with their 3-and-D ability.

Green is coming off a solid third season in the NBA, having averaged 9.1 points and 3.0 rebounds, shooting an impressive 53.7%, including 40.7% from the arc.

PF - Maxi Kleber

Bench - Reggie Bullock

Maxi Kleber's injury-riddled season was one of the significant reasons behind the Dallas Mavericks' struggles defensively. They missed his interior defense and size, more so after the acquisition of Kyrie Irving, which led to their slump toward the end of the season.

The Mavericks would prefer him to start at power forward to shore up the team's defense and add more shooting to the lineup. Meanwhile, Reggie Bullock appears to be the best option to spot Kleber based on the current roster construction.

Center - Richaun Holmes

Bench - Dwight Powell, JaVale McGee

The Dallas Mavericks made an underrated acquisition via trade by securing Richaun Holmes. He addresses the team's need for efficient rebounding big and rim protection. Holmes is an upgrade on Dwight Powell and aging veteran JaVale McGee, who were both unplayable at times last year.

Holmes had a quiet season last year with the Kings, falling out of rotation in favor of All-Star Domantas Sabonis and veteran Trey Lyles. He will be eager to prove himself again with a significant role in Dallas. The Dallas Mavericks continued their partnership with Dallas offering him a new deal this summer. He's likely to be their primary option behind Holmes, followed by McGee.

