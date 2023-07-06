Dallas Mavericks fans are hyped after Mark Cuban adds Matisse Thybulle and Grant Williams in just a few hours - “Dallas is cooking today my god”

The Dallas Mavericks continue to retool the roster for another crack at the playoffs next season. Mark Cuban recently added Matisse Thybulle and Grant Williams to the lineup that is led by superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

After the separate deals that landed them two versatile and solid defenders, Mavs fans promptly reacted:

“Dallas is cooking today my god”

abs @abs132545 @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium mavs making lowkey great moves this offseason. really beefing up their defense since they're automatically a top 10 offense with just Luka and Kyrie. @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium mavs making lowkey great moves this offseason. really beefing up their defense since they're automatically a top 10 offense with just Luka and Kyrie.

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame they do need defense tho so it’s pretty ight @ShamsCharania This is the help they get Lukathey do need defense tho so it’s pretty ight @ShamsCharania This is the help they get Luka😭😭 they do need defense tho so it’s pretty ight

ŁOGĪÇ 🚨 @jayden_hairston @ShamsCharania Luka kyrie Matisse grant and a center and I like this team tbh . @ShamsCharania Luka kyrie Matisse grant and a center and I like this team tbh .

The Dallas Mavericks had the worst defensive rating in the entire NBA after acquiring Irving before the trade deadline. Dorian Finney-Smith, who was the team’s best perimeter defender, was part of the package that was used to acquire the mercurial point guard.

Since Cuban’s priority was to re-sign Kyrie Irving, something he eventually accomplished, the team had to get players with at least solid defense. The Mavericks drafted Dereck Lively II, probably collegiate hoops’ best interior defender, to anchor the defense.

Dallas also added former Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes and the 24th pick, which turned out to be Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Both are expected to earn minutes through their defense.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. RFA Matisse Thybulle will sign a three-year contract offer sheet in the $33 million range with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic RFA Matisse Thybulle will sign a three-year contract offer sheet in the $33 million range with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/u9VTyEJtH0

Adding Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle should only make Jason Kidd’s defense a little more versatile and better.

Williams is a particularly intriguing addition. He has playoff enviable experience after so many years in the postseason with the Boston Celtics.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:



- Mavs: Grant Williams

- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:- Mavs: Grant Williams- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks https://t.co/7Bi6Dykydf The Mavericks are acquiring Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams on a four-year, $54 million deal via sign-and-trade, per sources. WME Sports’ Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe completed the new contract for Williams. twitter.com/shamscharania/… The Mavericks are acquiring Celtics restricted free agent Grant Williams on a four-year, $54 million deal via sign-and-trade, per sources. WME Sports’ Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe completed the new contract for Williams. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

“Batman” has been a crucial member of past Celtics playoff teams because of his defense. Over the last three seasons, he has also shot 39.7% from deep, giving Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving a fantastic kick-out option.

Matisse Thybulle has a somewhat similar game as Dorian Finney-Smith. He can guard both guard positions, the small forward spot and the occasional power forward. After two horrific seasons (2020-21, 2021-22) shooting from behind the arc, he found his stroke last year.

Thybulle shot 36.5% from deep for the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers. If he can sustain this kind of shooting to pair with his superb defense, he should be an excellent acquisition by the Dallas Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks could return to the playoffs next year

The Dallas Mavericks retained the All-Star pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. They’ve also added some intriguing pieces to the puzzle that Jason Kidd will have to solve.

Seth Curry, Dante Exum, Richaun Holmes and Matisse Thybulle will be the new names who are expected to make an impact next season.

Dallas wanted to shore up their defense and shooting in the offseason and has addressed both concerns.

Two seasons ago, the Dallas Mavericks reached the Western Conference Finals largely behind Luka Doncic’s exploits. They still have “Luka Legend” in the lineup along with Irving. With the additions, the Mavs may just have enough to get back to the postseason.

