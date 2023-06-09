"The league better be scared"- Luka Doncic's recent transformation has NBA fans hyped

Luka Doncic is one of the best NBA players, yet many fans and analysts criticized his body shape. While he is far from being overweight, a lot of people believe that the Dallas Mavericks superstar could get in much better shape.

It seems that Doncic has decided to respond to his critics in the best way possible. The latest picture of him has surprised many basketball fans. The 24-year-old star looks much leaner, which is why many fans have praised his offseason workout.

The 6-foot-7 guard weighed approximately 260 pounds during the training camp last season. However, it looks like he lost at least 20 pounds, and is much closer to his listed weight of 230 pounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Basketball fans praise Luka Doncic for his offseason workout

Despite not having an ideal weight, Luka Doncic was fantastic in the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 66 games, averaging a career-high 32.4 points per game. The Dallas Mavericks superstar was the league's second-best scorer, right after Joel Embiid.

Considering how amazing he was last season, we can only imagine how good he will be in the 2023-24 campaign.

One Twitter user thinks that the rest of the NBA should be scared because the superstar guard has never looked this good before.

__ @hungarian_i @ClutchPointsApp @luka7doncic The league better be scared. We never saw Luka in this kinda of shape. @ClutchPointsApp @luka7doncic The league better be scared. We never saw Luka in this kinda of shape.

Another user compared Doncic to Nikola Jokic, another player who's dealt with weight issues. Jokic worked hard on his body and has become one of the best players in the league.

You may be interested in reading: How did Nikola Jokic lose weight? Diet of Denver Nuggets star explored

Thanks to his work ethic, the star center has led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Finals appearance. Now, they are just two wins away from winning it all.

Some basketball fans blamed Luka Doncic's weight on American food.

Daniel S @thetoker24 @ClutchPointsApp @luka7doncic Keep him away from Texas BBQ that brisket puts on the pounds quick @ClutchPointsApp @luka7doncic Keep him away from Texas BBQ that brisket puts on the pounds quick

The talented guard could certainly have an MVP season next year. He was incredible in the last season, so winning the prestigious award is not beyond his reach.

Some social media users have pointed out that Luka Doncic has always been in good shape during the offseason and that he loses weight every summer.

P1SteveInBastrop @stevehughes88 @sixfivelando we go through this every year Landon @sixfivelando we go through this every year Landon

However, he gains weight when the season starts.

Young Kenobi @Styleskid11 @sixfivelando I hope he keeps it up cause when the season starts he gains all the weight right back @sixfivelando I hope he keeps it up cause when the season starts he gains all the weight right back

justme @adsrul @sixfivelando Good job Luka..Now the next challenge is keeping that form the whole season @sixfivelando Good job Luka..Now the next challenge is keeping that form the whole season

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup starts in late August and should also help Doncic stay in shape. Slovenia has qualified for the tournament, and Doncic will be representing his home country.

Lightmav @NarayanSomesh @sixfivelando Already in shape with 2 months and a world Cup to go amazing. @sixfivelando Already in shape with 2 months and a world Cup to go amazing.

Considering how talented Luka Doncic is, it won't be surprising if he has the best season of his career next year.

MunkFruit @MunkFruitNBA



Luka Doncic remembers @SloHoopsFan Remember that one time we saw Jokic lose weight over the Summer and became MVP.Luka Doncic remembers @SloHoopsFan Remember that one time we saw Jokic lose weight over the Summer and became MVP. Luka Doncic remembers

While the 24-year-old star has been playing fantastic basketball, the Mavericks haven't been able to achieve great results. They even failed to make the playoffs last season, which was disappointing.

You may be interested in reading: NBA Rumors: Lakers are not interested in any player except Luka Doncic for a potential LeBron James trade

However, they will likely make big changes this summer and could also draft a great prospect with their 10th overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Poll : 0 votes