NBA Rumors: Lakers are not interested in any player except Luka Doncic for a potential LeBron James trade

LeBron James took over the headlines after the reports about Kyrie Irving recruiting the four-time MVP to team up with him and Luka Doncic in Dallas. In an attempt to form another superteam, the Dallas Mavericks have confirmed their intentions as they head into the offseason.

It's been reported that Irving is interested in teaming up with his former teammate. However, it won't be the All-Star point guard who will be changing teams in the potential trade. The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard has made it clear that he wants to team up with LeBron in Dallas and form a "Big 3" with Doncic.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Kyrie Irving has been recruiting LeBron James to Dallas, per @ShamsCharania Kyrie Irving has been recruiting LeBron James to Dallas, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/OeiNR13qMu

Sadly, the LA Lakers aren't interested in giving up their All-Star forward for just a few role players. New developments have revealed that the Lakers are only interested in trading James if Docic is involved. But the Mavs have made it clear that they aren't willing to move their Slovenian star.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported that the Lakers will only entertain trade offers which involve them getting Doncic.

"If Dallas is offering Luka Doncic for James, then yes, one would assume the Lakers will listen." Buha wrote.

“If Dallas is offering Luka Dončić for James, then yes, one would assume the Lakers will listen.” The Lakers aren’t interested in what Dallas could offer in a trade for LeBron James, per @jovanbuha “If Dallas is offering Luka Dončić for James, then yes, one would assume the Lakers will listen.” The Lakers aren’t interested in what Dallas could offer in a trade for LeBron James, per @jovanbuha “If Dallas is offering Luka Dončić for James, then yes, one would assume the Lakers will listen.” https://t.co/016rfcBf3s

For the Mavs, it looks as if they're more interested in forming a superteam around Doncic. As interesting as it sounds, it could damage their depth as a team. They could convince the other players to take a pay cut to sign them and form a deep team, but it's unlikely to happen.

Irving is an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming offseason and could demand a contract worth $200 million. With the recent news regarding his attempt to recruit James, it could mean that he's settled in with the team and could potentially re-sign with Dallas.

LeBron James, on the other hand, is currently finishing the two-year deal he signed last summer.

Former NBA player thinks a big 3 of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic won't work

After the report of Irving recruiting LeBron James to the Mavericks, many immediately thought of how well they'll play alongside Luka Doncic. Looking at how they are effective on the court, it's easy to assume that the three of them mainly focus on the offensive side of the floor.

Former NBA player Brendan Haywood briefly talked about how putting the three stars in one team won't work out. The former Mavs center touched on the defensive lapses that could prevail if the three of them get a chance to team up.

"Kyrie, LeBron and Luka. Three ball-dominant guys. Who's gonna be the defender? ...I doubt this happens. It just doesn’t fit on paper. Those three together? It won’t work." Haywood said.

on Kyrie recruiting LeBron to Dallas “I doubt this happens. It just doesn’t fit on paper. Those three together? It won’t work.” @bwood_33 on Kyrie recruiting LeBron to Dallas “I doubt this happens. It just doesn’t fit on paper. Those three together? It won’t work.”@bwood_33 on Kyrie recruiting LeBron to Dallas https://t.co/dtbHqCtlaZ

Fans saw a similar outcome of it after they traded for Irving during the trade deadline. The offense was stagnant and they couldn't stop opposing teams from scoring on them.

