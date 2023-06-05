"If you texted LeBron for a favor at the same time, who would he get back to first?" - J.R. Smith gives hilarious response to question about LeBron

Former NBA players and teammates J.R. Smith and Richard Jefferson recently appeared on a segment of First We Feast's "Hot Ones." Host Sean Evans asked the two a question concerning their former Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James.

"If you texted LeBron for a favor at the same time, who would he get back to first?" Evans asked.

Smith first chewed on a spicy wing before giving a hilarious response.

"I didn't want to tell you that he was gonna hit you back first," Smith said.

Richard Jefferson and J.R. Smith were teammates with LeBron James for two seaons combined. Smith arrived during the trade deadline in the 2014-15 season to bolster the Cavaliers' depth. Meanwhile, Richard Jefferson arrived in Cleveland in free agency for the 2015-16 season. Both won a ring with James in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Smith played five seasons with the Cavaliers and logged an average of 29.3 minutes per game. Smith also averaged 10.3 points per game (40.1% shooting, including 38.1% from 3-point range).

Meanwhile, Richard Jefferson played only two seasons with the Cavaliers and logged an average of 19.2 minutes per game. Jefferson also averaged 5.6 ppg (45.2% shooting, including 35.7% from 3-point range). Similar to J.R. Smith, Richard Jefferson was a crucial piece in the roster during the 2016 championship run.

Looking back on J.R. Smith's infamous 2018 Game 1 NBA finals moment against the Golden State Warriors

The ball game was tied as Cavaliers' George Hill missed the second free throw to give them the lead. However, J.R. Smith made an incredible play to fly high and secure the rebound after the miss.

Unfortunately, Smith dribbled the ball far out of the perimeter, thinking his team had the one-point lead. Despite LeBron asking for the ball, J.R. passed it to George Hill at the corner 3-point spot, but he didn't get a quality shot up.

It was a finals blunder that put the blame on Smith as the Cavaliers ended up getting swept for the duration of the series.

In a 2019 interview with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson for Showtime's "All the Smoke," Smith recalled the incident and provided a new perspective.

"If it's my fault and you want to pin it on me? All right, cool," Smith said. "I hit [Tyronn Lue] that night, and I was like, 'Bro, I don't even know what to say.' He was like, 'Bro, what are you talking about? You made a basketball play, and it didn't work out. It happens.'"

Smith's career never fully recovered after that point, even after winning a championship with LeBron James and the Lakers during the 2020 finals.

