10 Best Moments of LeBron James' 2018 Playoffs

Piyush Vats
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
66   //    20 Jul 2018, 18:50 IST

<p>

It never gets too tough for the king of NBA. Just when everybody thought LeBron's reign was over, he fired back with an all time great post-season averaging 34 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in 22 playoff games. To mention what came before that, LeBron also played in all 82 regular season games for the first time in his career averaging 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists a game.

Without him playing all of the regular season, it's safe to say that the Cavs would never have reached the playoffs in the first place. Cavs Head Coach Tyronn Lue had to experiment with hundreds of lineups after the Cavs front office essentially traded their entire roster away. They had a brand new team barely 2 months before the playoffs and LeBron did what he always does. He responded.

Here are LeBron's top 10 moments from LeBron's epic 2018 playoffs campaign:

10. Game 4 vs. Golden State Warriors

<p>

There is a famous saying in sports. You got to know when it's over. The Golden State Warriors were on the verge of sweeping the Cavaliers and winning their third title in four years. So with 4 minutes remaining in the game and only 23 points under his belt, James decided to check out of the game.

He tagged all four of his on-court teammates and all of the five Warriors, even embracing his nemesis. With that he ended another chapter of his epic career. That was the last time we saw LeBron in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey. LeBron James showed the world yet again that he is as humble as he is fierce, that no amount of success and accolades can get to his head and he is people's superstar and the king of Cleveland.


Piyush Vats
CONTRIBUTOR
An NBA junkie and passionate sports lover.
