LeBron James Stats: 5 Achievements The King Was The Youngest To Reach

LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever play the game. In 15 years of dominating the world's best basketball league, the King has virtually cemented his place as a great worthy of placing on the Mount Rushmore of basketball legends.

The hype began way before he ever played a single minute of NBA basketball, but there was a reason sportswear giants like Nike were willing to pay millions and millions of dollars in order to sign up the next big thing in basketball.

Ever since debuting, James has been worth every word and action of hype anyone ever took. He has been as much a model citizen off the court as a basketball savant on it, and there's pretty much every reason to count him among the greatest swingmen of all time alongside the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

The fact that he entered the league so early in his career as a virtually finished basketball product meant that he has set a ton of age-based records since 2003.

The following five are the most important of all those records:

#1 Youngest to reach 1000, 2000,.....,31000 regular season points

James reached the 30,000 career points landmark this past season

LeBron entered the league as the most-hyped high school player of all time and promptly set about demolishing a number of age-based records. He is the only teenager in NBA history to finish a season with averages of 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers improved their record from 17-65 in the previous season to 35-47 and a 9th-place finish in the Eastern Conference standings.

En route, he set the record for the youngest player to reach 1,000 career points. Since then, he has gone past the milestone of every single thousand-point mark up until 31,000 as the youngest player to reach those totals. Right now, LeBron is 7th on the all-time scoring list, and could conceivably end up #1 overall if he remains healthy.