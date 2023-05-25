How did Nikola Jokic lose weight? Diet of Denver Nuggets star explored

Nikola Jokic has gone through a massive transformation over the last decade. The Denver Nuggets superstar has always been overweight, but his diet and workouts have helped him get into better shape and dominate the league.

Jokic's weight has been one of the main concerns for the NBA star. He's not as athletic as many other players in the league, which was a big reason why he was picked in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft.

Fortunately for the Nuggets, Jokic has gone through a fantastic transformation over the past few years. He now looks much better than he did before and is ready to win his first NBA championship.

Nikola Jokic lost a lot of weight during the coronavirus lockdown

Unlike many other people, Nikola Jokic lost weight during the coronavirus lockdown. In 2020, the NBA shut the season down for a few months, which gave the Denver Nuggets superstar an opportunity to get into shape.

Entering the season, Jokic was listed at 284 pounds, and his weight and shape were a major concern for the Nuggets. However, he lost 20 to 25 pounds during the break and looked amazing once he returned to action.

theScore @theScore Jokic is living out the opposite of the 'My Plans/2020' Meme. Jokic is living out the opposite of the 'My Plans/2020' Meme. https://t.co/I0IsmQJ5lp

"He sent me a picture after working out in the gym and following a strict diet," Tim Connelly, the then-Nuggets president said. "No shirt on. He's got abs. I've never seen him have abs before."

During the regular season, Jokic averaged 19.9 points per game. However, his scoring average drastically increased in the playoffs, as he bumped it all the way to 24.4 points.

Unsurprisingly, Jokic's performances helped the Nuggets have a deep playoff run. They advanced all the way to the Western Conference Finals, but were eliminated by the LA Lakers in five games.

Jokic's weight loss journey has turned him into a true superstar (Image via Getty Images)

Felipe Eichenberger also deserves a lot of credit for Nikola Jokic's weight loss journey. Eichenberger is the Nuggets' strength and conditioning coach, who's been with the team since 2011.

"I don’t want to eat bad just because I know it’s not just me,” Jokic said regarding his diet. "It’s him [Eichenberger], too. I don’t want to disappoint him."

It was Eichenberger who came up with a diet plan for the big man. Jokic trusts him and considers him his family, and it seems that their close friendship has positively impacted the basketball star's shape.

