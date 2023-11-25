Dallas Mavericks Injury Report (Nov 25): Latest update on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s status 

The Dallas Mavericks are third in the NBA Western Conference standings and that success is because of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic keeping themselves healthy. This team is about to go against the NBA All-Star stacked LA Clippers on November 25, Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena.

The game will be broadcast on television through KTLA and Bally Sports at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the game through an online livestream.

The Mavs managed to bounce back from back-to-back losses with a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Doncic was able to provide another all-around game of 30 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals while Kyrie Irving was not far behind with 28 points, six rebounds and two steals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the recent Dallas Mavericks injury report lists only two players. Starting center Dereck Lively II is out with a back injury while Maxi Kleber needed more time to heal his toe.

This means Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are cleared to play against the Clippers but they would need to replace Dereck Lively II in the starting five. Do expect Dwight Powell to be back with the starters.

Luka Doncic sees victory against the Lakers helping get the Mavs' winning rhythm back

The Dallas Mavericks after losing to the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks were able to pick up a win over the LA Lakers but the victory was almost lost after their huge lead in the fourth quarter was almost caught up.

Nonetheless, Luka Doncic praised the Lakers as well as his teammates for remaining resilient despite the huge run by their opponents.

“The Lakers are a great team,” Doncic said. “They have great players, so they’re able to do this. We were down two there. Everybody kept together, and then we won the game.”

A win is a win for Doncic and he will take it especially that they are on back-to-back losses.

"It's a big game," Doncic said. "We lost two in a row, so it's a big win for us. I think we were playing very, very good defense for three quarters, but we relaxed a little bit in the fourth. Again, for three quarters, we were playing great defense."

After this game, the Mavs will be going back home to host three games against the Houston Rockers, Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder from November 29 to December 2.