What happened to Dereck Lively II? Latest injury update on Dallas Mavericks rookie

Dereck Lively II suffered an injury in the third quarter of the Dallas Mavericks' 104-101 win over the LA Lakers on Wednesday. Lively was ruled out for the rest of the game as the Mavericks double-digit lead got trimmed in the final frame. But what happened to Dereck Lively II?

Lively had a scary fall in the third quarter after a failed alley-oop dunk. He landed on his back and left leg, and was shaken up by it. He stayed on the floor for a few minutes before he was helped to his feet by trainers and teammates. He could not put any pressure on his left leg as he was escorted back to the locker room.

The Mavericks announced minutes later that Lively would miss the remainder of the game. He was initially diagnosed with a lower back contusion, but the extent of his injury has not been determined yet.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported after the game that Dereck Lively II was able to walk on his own in the locker room. Lively also told reporters that he was fine even though it was a hard fall.

The Duke product left the game with two points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes of action. He will have a couple of days off to recuperate and get treatment since the Dallas Mavericks' next game is on Saturday against the LA Clippers.

Despite the injury to Lively, the Mavericks were still able to pull off a 104-101 win over the LA Lakers. Luka Doncic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Kyrie Irving added 28 points, six rebounds and two assists. LeBron James had a chance to tie the game with 2.8 seconds left, but his shot clanked the rim as the buzzer went.

Who could step in for the Mavericks if Dereck Lively II misses time due to injury?

Dereck Lively II has been a wonderful addition to the Dallas Mavericks this season. Lively is a perfect fit for the Mavericks' offense with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He's averaging 8.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

But if Lively misses some time due to a back injury, who would have to step up for the Mavericks? Dwight Powell is barely getting any action this season, so head coach Jason Kidd will likely turn to Richaun Holmes.

The 30-year-old big man had four points and 10 rebounds in the win over the LA Lakers. He filled in admirably for Lively, who was the 12th overall pick by the OKC Thunder this year. He was acquired by the Mavericks in a draft day trade.

