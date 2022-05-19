“I’m sick and tired of him because I just want him to play basketball” - Skip Bayless believes famous rapper took Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s comments personally

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and rapper Lil Wayne recently had a Twitter beef, and Skip Bayless believes the rapper took Cuban's comments personally.

During the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns series in the second round of the NBA playoffs, Lil Wayne shot at Luka Doncic. That led to an issue between Mark Cuban and the famous rapper.

The feud began with a simple tweet from Lil Wayne after the Mavericks tied the series against the Phoenix Suns.

Skip Bayless spoke about the origins of the issue on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:"

"The next day (Wayne) was basically saying, "I'm just getting sick and tired of Luka. He's always flopping, then he whines, then he cries to the referees, and it's every play. His tweet indicated, 'I'm just sick and tired of him because I just want him to play basketball, right. Just play.'"

Bayless also gave some perspective after speaking with Lil Wayne and hearing the fallout from the original tweet.

"So, a couple of days are passing, and Cuban reaches out and then Wayne told me last night Luka's people reached out and said, 'Hey, let's connect and try to figure each other out here and let's become friendly over this. We'll sort of forgive and forget and move forward.' Wayne is trying to figure out whether he wants to do that or how that should work."

While it appeared both sides were trying to work past the beef, Cuban's response to the original tweet escalated the situation and potentially turned things personal.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Lil Wayne escalate their Twitter feud

Lil Wayne's attendance in the front row during Game 7 was the catalyst for the beef turning personal.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and famous rapper Lil Wayne tried to squash their beef after the rapper's original tweet. But Cuban's response to the tweet after Game 7 may have turned things personal.

While the exchanges are still limited to Twitter, the most recent comments from Lil Wayne caught the eye of analyst Skip Bayless.

"Cuban drops what he dropped right on Wayne's head," Bayless said. "Wayne got completely blindsided by it, and he got very angry about it, No. 1, and – I know you can appreciate this – the picture that Cuban posted is of Wayne in the front row. The lyrics are from a Wayne song 'Uproar' from 2018."

Lil Wayne responded with something that came across with the anger that Skip Bayless mentioned.

While it is difficult to see what comes next in this feud, it should undoubtedly be an entertaining watch.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein