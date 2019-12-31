Dallas Mavericks Rumors: Taj Gibson could be an option for the Mavs, interest in Andre Iguodala has cooled and more

Andre Iguodala is among the players that have been linked with a move to the Mavericks

Heading into the 2019-20 season, many experts believed that the Dallas Mavericks were among the teams that could miss out on the playoffs in an ultra-competitive Western Conference.

However, the individual brilliance of Luka Doncic has fuelled a 21-11 start to the season, and with the likes of the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers struggling - the Mavs are well on course to make their first postseason appearance since 2017.

In addition to Doncic, the Mavs have plenty of talent in players such as Kristaps Porzingis, and Tim Hardaway Jr. - and they are among the few teams in the NBA with enough cap space to pull off a big move. So, with the Mavericks expected to be active in the trade market, here we will take a look at all the latest rumors you need to know.

#1 Courtney Lee has already been 'shopped' as the veteran looks set to leave Dallas

Courtney Lee has failed to make an impact since his trade from the New York Knicks

While plenty of players have been able to make an impact from the Mavs' bench this season, Courtney Lee has struggled to force his way into Rick Carlisle's plans. Lee has played just eight times for the Mavs this season, averaging 8.6 minutes per appearance - and Heavy.com is reporting that the front office is already shopping the veteran:

They also have the contract, worth $12.6 million, of Courtney Lee, which they’ve shopped around the league.

Lee was traded to the Mavs back in January following a two-year spell with the New York Knicks. The former Celtics man managed 22 appearances during the second half of the 2018-19 season, averaging 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 12.2 minutes.

