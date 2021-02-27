Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - February 27th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for a Saturday night matinee show in the NBA as two offensive juggernauts clash, as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center.

Luka Doncic and co. will face off against the Brooklyn Nets for the first time this season. The new-look Nets will aim to put the hammer down, powered by their awe-inspiring duo of James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The Nets have been going all guns blazing with an incredible eight-game winning streak ahead of this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks continue to struggle despite Luka Doncic's exploits and will enter this contest with a 15-16 record, that has placed them on the 10th spot in the West standings.

Mavericks vs Nets Injury updates

The biggest storyline playing out for the Dallas Mavericks this season is about Kristaps Porzingis' health concerns. The 7'3 Latvian is witnessing his name being thrown around in several trade deal scenarios with the NBA Trade Deadline on the horizon. Keeping with this theme, Porzingis missed out on the game against the Sixers that turned into the 16th loss of the season for the Dallas Mavericks.

With the team scheduled for a meeting with the red-hot Brooklyn Nets, Porzingis' participation becomes all the more important. Outside of KP, the rest of the squad is healthy and ready to rock the hardwood at the Barclays Center in a nationally televised game on Saturday night.

Steve Nash said he expects to get Kevin Durant back before the All Star break, but reiterates the team is being cautious with his timeline to return. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have been playing without Kevin Durant in the recent stretch, and it is unclear if the former league MVP will be available for this match. The fact that the Brooklyn Nets have achieved an eight-game winning run despite his absence is a testament to how deep their team is this season.

Besides Durant, Jeff Green was out for Thursday's matchup against the Orlando Magic. He is facing an issue with his shoulder and the coaching staff is monitoring his condition on a day-to-day basis. That said, there is a high probability that 'Uncle Jeff' could suit up against the Dallas Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Nets Predicted Line-ups

The Dallas Mavericks have marked a slight improvement towards the end of this month, going 7-3 in their last ten matchups. Nevertheless, Rick Carlisle's side has a lot of ground to cover to make it back into the playoff picture.

Luka Doncic and Josh Richardson are set to resume their roles in the Dallas Mavericks' backcourt as they face off against the Brooklyn Nets' James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Luka is coming off a quiet night by his lofty standards, managing only 19 points in the loss to the 76ers. The team will need a power-packed outing from their MVP candidate if they wish to make a worthy stand against the surging Brooklyn Nets' side.

The Dallas Mavericks have reached out to the Golden State Warriors to gauge interest in a Kristaps Porzingis trade, per @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/5HB2KRLrRv — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 23, 2021

With Porzingis' condition undetermined, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith will once again feature as the two forwards on the wing position. Meanwhile, Boban Marjanovic will roll in as the Dallas Mavericks' primary center on Saturday night.

The Dallas Mavericks will need their second unit to step up to the plate and help shoulder the team on both ends of the floor. Tim Hardaway Jr., in particular, will need to have one of his best games of the season to steal the win on the road.

On the other end, the blazing Brooklyn Nets will prove to be a formidable force with or without KD. Steve Nash will aim to keep their hot streak alive by tearing apart the Mavericks defense with their dynamite offense, that has been firing on all cylinders of late.

James Harden and Kyrie Irving will feature in the backcourt for a showdown against Luka and Josh Richardson to start things off. Harden and Irving combined for 47 points, 16 assists, and 14 rebounds in their win over the Orlando Magic.

📼 27-point performance from KAI in last night's W 📼 pic.twitter.com/BU9TbjY9Gn — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 26, 2021

Sharpshooter Joe Harris and Bruce Brown Jr. will face their counterparts on the wing, featuring as the two forwards for the Brooklyn Nets. Joe has been hitting three pointers like he's in the gym all by himself. He is coming off another strong showing, registering 14 points in 25 minutes from the floor.

DeAndre Jordan will roll out as the primary center in this fixture. Jordan has been striving hard to silence his critics this campaign and has been on the receiving end of beautiful lobs for the picture-perfect 'alley-oops!'. It's lob city in Brooklyn this season.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas:

PG Luka Doncic, SG Josh Richardson, SF Maxi Kleber, PF Dorian Finney-Smith, C Boban Marjanovic

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

James Harden #13, Kevin Durant #7, and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn:

PG James Harden, SG Kyrie Irving, SF Joe Harris, PF Bruce Brown Jr., C DeAndre Jordan