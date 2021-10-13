Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 13th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets are set to host the Dallas Mavericks for their fourth 2021-22 NBA preseason game at Spectrum Center on Wednesday.

The Hornets have played three games in the preseason campaign so far. They secured a convincing win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last Monday before losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. The team then suffered another defeat against the Miami Heat earlier this week.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, seem to have hit their stride in their preseason. Their offense and team chemistry have improved under new head coach Jason Kidd. They look set to extend their 2-0 record heading into the game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets should be worth the price of admission just to watch Luka Doncic and LaMelo Ball in action.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Offseason acquisition Reggie Bullock (left) is expected to miss the game against the Charlotte Hornets

While the Dallas Mavericks have begun establishing their chemistry on the floor, much of their preseason success can be attributed to the team's health. While the last two games have featured rotational variations, the team doesn't have any major injuries to its players.

The only noteworthy absences heading into Wednesday's game are new acquisition Reggie Bullock and sophomore Tyrell Terry (both for personal reasons). While Bullock's absence will have its downsides, his unavailability isn't expected to last long.

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan I didn't see him during practice this afternoon, and the Mavs confirm it on today's injury report:Reggie Bullock (personal reasons) will not play tomorrow vs. the Hornets. I didn't see him during practice this afternoon, and the Mavs confirm it on today's injury report:Reggie Bullock (personal reasons) will not play tomorrow vs. the Hornets.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Reggie Bullock Out Personal Tyrell Terry Out Personal

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

Terry Rozier has been ruled out for the game against the Dallas Mavericks

While the overall Charlotte Hornets team has a young cast, the lineup also consists of some very talented veterans. A number of these veterans have been ruled out for the game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier are key members of the Hornets' lineup. In their absence, the team has seen the development of Miles Bridges and rookie James Bouknight.

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

Gordon Hayward (Health and Safety Protocols) out

Terry Rozier (L Ankle Sprain) out

Kelly Oubre (R Ankle Sprain) questionable

#AllFly INJURY REPORT: @hornets vs DAL 10/13Gordon Hayward (Health and Safety Protocols) outTerry Rozier (L Ankle Sprain) outKelly Oubre (R Ankle Sprain) questionable INJURY REPORT: @hornets vs DAL 10/13

Gordon Hayward (Health and Safety Protocols) out

Terry Rozier (L Ankle Sprain) out

Kelly Oubre (R Ankle Sprain) questionable

#AllFly

Kelly Oubre was also an offseason acquisition for the Charlotte Hornets. His availability for the game is deemed questionable.

Although Mason Plumlee missed earlier games due to health and safety protocols, he is expected to return to the side for the game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Gordon Hayward Out Health and Safety Protocol Terry Rozier Out Ankle Sprain Kelly Oubre Doubtful Ankle Sprain

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks' team chemistry is clicking this preseason

The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a strong side in the preseason. They boast a completely healthy squad, and the chemistry between their superstar duo has been clicking.

With Kristaps Porzingis in good health and form, the rest of the Mavericks team looks to be in rhythm heading into their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Bobby Karalla @bobbykaralla This is a good 24 seconds of Kristaps Porzingis doing cool stuff. This is a good 24 seconds of Kristaps Porzingis doing cool stuff. https://t.co/ImvkFQ1sws

Given the availability of most of their players, the Dallas Mavericks may stick with their established lineup for the preseason. They could continue playing their starters for a limited number of minutes.

Although Jalen Brunson didn't play many minutes in the last game against the LA Clippers, there is a possibility that he will see action against the Hornets. Moses Brown may also receive more minutes in the rotation to support Dwight Powell at the center position.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets ahead of their game against the Miami Heat

With a number of key absences on their roster, the Charlotte Hornets are yet to establish a solid lineup around their budding star, LaMelo Ball.

While the emergence of Miles Bridges and James Bouknight has been great for the team, the Hornets still need some quality players to step up and fill in for their absent veterans.

Heading into their game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Charlotte Hornets could consider starting Mason Plumlee instead of PJ Washington at the center spot.

Jalen McDaniels and Miles Bridges will continue to play regular-season starter minutes, while Cody Martin and James Bouknight will have to fill in for Terry Rozier.

Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard: Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard: Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell

Also Read

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard: Caleb Martin | Small Forward - Miles Bridges | Power Forward - Jalen McDaniels | Center - PJ Washington

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh