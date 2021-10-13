Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 13th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Charlotte Hornets are set to host the Dallas Mavericks for their fourth 2021-22 NBA preseason game at Spectrum Center on Wednesday.
The Hornets have played three games in the preseason campaign so far. They secured a convincing win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last Monday before losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. The team then suffered another defeat against the Miami Heat earlier this week.
The Mavericks, on the other hand, seem to have hit their stride in their preseason. Their offense and team chemistry have improved under new head coach Jason Kidd. They look set to extend their 2-0 record heading into the game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets should be worth the price of admission just to watch Luka Doncic and LaMelo Ball in action.
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
While the Dallas Mavericks have begun establishing their chemistry on the floor, much of their preseason success can be attributed to the team's health. While the last two games have featured rotational variations, the team doesn't have any major injuries to its players.
The only noteworthy absences heading into Wednesday's game are new acquisition Reggie Bullock and sophomore Tyrell Terry (both for personal reasons). While Bullock's absence will have its downsides, his unavailability isn't expected to last long.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
While the overall Charlotte Hornets team has a young cast, the lineup also consists of some very talented veterans. A number of these veterans have been ruled out for the game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier are key members of the Hornets' lineup. In their absence, the team has seen the development of Miles Bridges and rookie James Bouknight.
Kelly Oubre was also an offseason acquisition for the Charlotte Hornets. His availability for the game is deemed questionable.
Although Mason Plumlee missed earlier games due to health and safety protocols, he is expected to return to the side for the game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Lineups
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a strong side in the preseason. They boast a completely healthy squad, and the chemistry between their superstar duo has been clicking.
With Kristaps Porzingis in good health and form, the rest of the Mavericks team looks to be in rhythm heading into their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
Given the availability of most of their players, the Dallas Mavericks may stick with their established lineup for the preseason. They could continue playing their starters for a limited number of minutes.
Although Jalen Brunson didn't play many minutes in the last game against the LA Clippers, there is a possibility that he will see action against the Hornets. Moses Brown may also receive more minutes in the rotation to support Dwight Powell at the center position.
Charlotte Hornets
With a number of key absences on their roster, the Charlotte Hornets are yet to establish a solid lineup around their budding star, LaMelo Ball.
While the emergence of Miles Bridges and James Bouknight has been great for the team, the Hornets still need some quality players to step up and fill in for their absent veterans.
Heading into their game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Charlotte Hornets could consider starting Mason Plumlee instead of PJ Washington at the center spot.
Jalen McDaniels and Miles Bridges will continue to play regular-season starter minutes, while Cody Martin and James Bouknight will have to fill in for Terry Rozier.
Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted Starting 5s
Dallas Mavericks
Point Guard: Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard: Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell
Also Read
Charlotte Hornets
Point Guard: LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard: Caleb Martin | Small Forward - Miles Bridges | Power Forward - Jalen McDaniels | Center - PJ Washington