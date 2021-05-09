Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing matchup in the 2020-21 NBA, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday.

In their previous meeting on Friday, the Mavericks overwhelmed the young Cavaliers team 110-90. Luka Doncic and co. pulled away with an early lead, which the Cavaliers could never recover.

Doncic recorded 24 points and eight rebounds but surprisingly registered just one assist all game. Meanwhile, Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton dropped 27 points on 9-18 shooting, but his efforts went in vain.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

The Dallas Mavericks have no new players in their injury report.

Maxi Kleber is questionable due to right Achilles soreness, while Kristaps Porzingis remains out because of soreness in his right knee. Meanwhile, Tyrell Terry continues to miss games due to personal reasons. Guard JJ Redick didn't play the last game due to issues with his right heel.

Maxi Kleber Questionable Against Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot of players in their injury report for this game. Guard Darius Garland is sidelined due to a left ankle sprain.

Some deeper bench players like Matthew Dellavedova (neck strain) and Lamar Stevens (head concussion) are also ruled out. Kevin Love is listed as questionable for the game due to a contusion in his left knee.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Cavaliers PF/C Kevin Love (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, Taurean Prince (left ankle surgery), Dylan Windler (left knee surgery), and Larry Nance Jr. (right thumb fracture) are all out for the rest of the season.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will likely use the same lineup they deployed on Saturday. Maxi Kleber is questionable, so if he doesn't lace up, Dorian Finney-Smith will take his place at power forward.

Tim Hardaway Jr. should be the starting small forward instead of coming off the bench, while Josh Richardson will likely retain his shooting guard role. Luka Doncic is expected to be the point guard, while Willie Cauley-Stein could fill in for Kristaps Porzingis at center.

Trey Burke, Jalen Brunson and Dwight Powell should get the most minutes off the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have quite an injury-riddled roster. Dean Wade will likely start as the power forward, while Cedi Osman starts at the small forward position.

Isaac Okoro could start as the shooting guard in place of Darius Garland. Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen should reprise their roles as the point guard and center, respectively.

These five starters play the most minutes, often going for more than 30-35 minutes. However, Brodric Thomas and Damyean Dotson also got big minutes in their outing against the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Center - Willie Cauley-Stein.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Collin Sexton | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Cedi Osman | Power Forward - Kevin Love | Center - Jarrett Allen.

