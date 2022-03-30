Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, Mar. 30, for the final time this season.

Coming off a 128-110 win against the LA Lakers, the Mavericks have improved to 47-29 on the season. The Cavaliers are also coming off a win in their last outing, notching up a 107-101 win against the Orlando Magic. Snapping a three-game losing streak, the seventh-place Cavs are now 42-33 on the season.

Heading into Wednesday's matchup, the Cavaliers hold a 1-0 lead against the Mavericks in their season series. With the game taking place on their home turf, the Cavs have a great opportunity to sweep the season series.

Game Details

Game - Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, Mar. 31, 2022; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic and Reggie Bullock celebrate a play

The Dallas Mavericks have had a fairly successful run of games since the All-Star break. With a 10-5 record, the Mavericks have climbed the ranks of the Western Conference, ascending to fourth spot.

The Mavericks are also only one game behind the third-place Warriors (48-23). They are in a solid position to win homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

In their solid win against the Lakers, the Mavericks had Luka Doncic leading the charge with a 34-point triple double.

Luka Doncic: 34 PTS, 12 REB, 12 AST

Reggie Bullock: 17 PTS, 5 3PM

Malik Monk: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 6 3PM

Luka Doncic: 34 PTS, 12 REB, 12 AST

Reggie Bullock: 17 PTS, 5 3PM

Malik Monk: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 6 3PM

Russell Westbrook: 25 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST

There were also solid contributions off the bench from Davis Bertans and Spencer Dinwiddie as the Mavericks boast a healthy roster comprising consistent performers.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Evan Mobley scores off a dunk.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been plagued by injuries this season as they slid down the rankings in the East. Currently in seventh place, the Cavs find themselves in the mix for the play-in tournament after a series of losses following the All-Star break.

Although they saw Darius Garland put on some solid performances, the Cavaliers were shorthanded, with Jarrett Allen out of the rotation. Coming off a much-needed win against the Magic, the Cavs have more more bad news in store, as Evan Mobley suffered an ankle injury.

Mobley has emerged as a star-caliber player for the team. While his absence could hurt the Cavaliers, he should return to action soon.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Caris LeVert | F - Isaac Okoro | F - Lauri Markkanen | C - Kevin Love.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 47-29 -168 Over 214 (-110) -4 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers 42-33 +142 Under 214 (-110) +4 (-110)

The Mavericks are favored to win this matchup primarily because of their current form and Cleveland's injury woes

While the Cavaliers are a solid team at home, the Mavericks have been fairly successful on the road. However, Cleveland will have many key players out of the rotation for this matchup, which augurs well for the Mavericks' hopes of a win.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have a 20-17 record on the road. Dallas has won four of their last five games. The Mavericks have had an offensive rating of 115.4 in their last 10 games.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have a 24-14 record at home. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley will be out of this game because of injury. Darius Garland is averaging 24.4 points in his last 10 outings.

Mavericks vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks should emerge as winners in this game. Although the Cavaliers will enjoy homecourt advantage, the absence of key players could nullify that. With both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley out, Cleveland could be particularly vulnerable in the paint in terms of limited rim protection.

Given the size available at Dallas' disposal, they are a bad matchup against the shorthanded Cavaliers team. While also factoring in Dallas' current form, the Cavaliers will have their task cut out.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Cavaliers game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WTAM/WMMS/WNZN as well.

