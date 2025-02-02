Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 2, 2025 

The Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is one of five games scheduled for Sunday. Dallas is eighth in the West with a 26-23 record, while Cleveland is first in the East with a 39-9 record.

The two teams have played each other 86 times in the regular season, with Cleveland holding a 46-40 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Jan. 3, when the Cavs won 134-122 behind Evan Mobley’s 34 points and 10 rebounds. Quentin Grimes led Dallas with 26 points and six assists.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game details and odds

The Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio and KFAA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+575) vs. Cavaliers (-850)

Spread: Mavericks (+13) vs. Cavaliers (-13)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o237) vs. Cavaliers -110 (u237)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Mavericks are set for a new start after trading Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis on Saturday night, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. While the teams are yet to announce the trade, this is a done deal and Dallas parted ways with its superstar who led the team to last year’s NBA finals.

While this trade tops the charts in terms of pure shock value, the Mavs management must have a plan in hand as it was reported that they approached the Lakers and offered Doncic.

Dallas last played on Friday and lost 117-102 to the Detroit Pistons. While Davis is not a bad return, he is out with an abdomen issue and could be out for a couple of games.

While the Mavs are expected to be in disarray after such a huge trade, the Cavs have looked the most stable side this season. They are on a three-game winning streak and have the best record in the league at 39-9.

Cleveland is coming off of a 137-115 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. Darius Garland led the team with 26 points, while Donovan Mitchell had 24.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting props

Kyrie Irving’s points total is set at 26.5, a mark he crossed against Detroit with 28 points. Irving is currently listed as questionable on Dallas’ injury report. However, if he plays, bet on the over.

Darius Garland’s points total is set at 22.5. He has scored 22 points or more in five straight games and should continue the form against Dallas as well.

Dallas Mavericks vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The oddsmakers heavily favor the Cavaliers to get a win at home. We expect the same as the Mavs take time to mull their combination going forward. Trading away a player of Luka Doncic’s caliber is always tough and it might take Dallas some time to figure out the best starting lineup with Anthony Davis.

This should be a high-scoring game with the team total likely going past 237 points, and Cleveland should cover the spread.

