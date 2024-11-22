Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 Emirates NBA Cup | Nov. 22

A marquee matchup featuring MVP candidates won’t materialize in Friday’s Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets clash, with Luka Doncic sidelined and Nikola Jokic listed as questionable. Nevertheless, the NBA Emirates Cup showdown remains compelling as two Western Conference heavyweights collide.

The Mavericks come into the game riding a three-game winning streak, which helped erase the sting of a prior four-game skid. They’ve split their first two NBA Cup games, narrowly losing to the Golden State Warriors by three in Klay Thompson’s Bay Area return and securing a win over the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, have been without Jokic for three straight games due to personal matters. Despite his absence, they managed to break a losing streak with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, their first victory in the NBA Cup. Before Jokic’s absence, Denver had won five in a row.

Here’s what to know for the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets game, set for a 10 p.m. ET tip-off at Ball Arena in Denver.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Mavericks (+122) vs Nuggets (-145)

Spread: Mavericks +2.5 (-110) vs Nuggets -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Mavericks o227.5 (-110) vs Nuggets u237.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Mavericks were dealt a significant setback as Luka Doncic is set to miss a week, including this matchup, due to a right wrist sprain. This comes at an unfortunate time, as the team has gained momentum with three consecutive wins, including a thrilling 121-119 victory over the OKC Thunder on Sunday.

Fortunately for the Mavericks, they still have scoring depth with Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford. Additionally, guard Quentin Grimes is expected to take on a larger role in Doncic’s absence.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, have struggled offensively without Jokic, ranking 28th in offensive rating (101.0) over their last three games. However, they managed to scrape by the Grizzlies, thanks to Russell Westbrook recording his 200th career triple-double and Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. combining for 51 points.

Murray appears to be regaining his form, with two of his highest-scoring outings coming in the past five games. However, his shooting efficiency remains inconsistent.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups

The Nuggets are dealing with injuries to DaRon Holmes, Vlatko Cancar and Aaron Gordon, who will all remain out on Friday, with Jokic’s status still uncertain after missing practice on Thursday. The Mavericks will be without Dante Exum and Luka Doncic, both sidelined due to wrist injuries.

Mavericks

G - Kyrie Irving | G - Quentin Grimes | F - Klay Thompson | F - PJ Washington | C - Dereck Lively II

Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Peyton Watson | C - Dario Saric

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets betting props

Kyrie Irving to score over 24.5 points (-125 on BetMGM): He’s poised to exceed this mark.

Klay Thompson to score under 17.5 points (-105 on BetMGM): Expect a quieter game from Thompson.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets prediction

Despite Doncic’s absence, the Mavericks have enough offensive firepower to edge past the Nuggets. With Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson leading the charge, Dallas is well-positioned to capitalize on Denver’s challenges without Jokic. Expect the Mavericks to secure a hard-fought win.

