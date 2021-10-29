Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - October 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will go up against the Denver Nuggets in an exciting NBA 2021-22 Western Conference matchup at the Ball Arena on Friday. The Mavericks come into this game after an intense clash against the San Antonio Spurs, where they registered their third win of the season.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points in the game while shooting at 57.9% from the field. There was a lot of tension among the Mavs fans in the American Airlines Center when he missed two key free throws. However, fabulous defense from the team in the final quarter helped the Mavs win on the night. They will hope to continue their brilliant run when they take on the Nuggets on Friday.

Meanwhile, Dallas' opponents for this game, the Denver Nuggets, have not had the greatest of starts to their campaign. In their last game, they slumped to a disappointing loss against the Utah Jazz.

However, the team also got a minor scare when MVP Nikola Jokic was taken off due to an injury. Reports suggest there is no severe damage, which comes as a huge relief for the Nuggets. The team will now look to put up a good performance at home ahead of a tough few games in the coming weeks.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, October 29; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, October 30; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have looked like a well-balanced unit this season. Everything seems to be working well for the Mavs, as they put up some incredible performances in all three of their wins. Kristaps Porzingis suffered an injury during the team's win against the Houston Rockets. However, the Mavs have players who can deliver in his absence.

The team has emphasized the importance of efficient communication to grow together. That has seemed to work well for them, as they look a lot more polished and excellent in defense this year.

The Mavericks will hope to put up another strong performance on Friday to get their fourth win of the season. That will help them solidify their position as one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference this season.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the league at the moment. He has played brilliantly for the Mavs in his three-year stint with the franchise.

His exploits with the team helped him get a lucrative max contract extension, which will keep him with the Mavs for five years. The Mavs have looked a lot more positive in their approach this season, which reflects in their positive results.

Luka Doncic will once again be key to their hopes this year. He will hope to elevate his game to another level and help the Mavs make a deep run in the playoffs.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

G - Luka Doncic; G - Tim Hardaway Jr.; F - Dorian Finney Smith; F - Reggie Bullock; C - Dwight Powell,

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have not lived up to expectations this season. They looked short of their best in the preseason, and have lost their last two regular-season games. Their clash against the Mavericks is going to be a tough one. That's because they might have to take the court without MVP- Nikola Jokic - who suffered a right knee injury in their loss against the Houston Rockets.

However, the team still has the likes of Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, who could turn the game in their favor. If they step up to the challenge on Friday and give their best, the Nuggets could beat the high-flying Mavericks.

Key Player - Michael Porter Jr.

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. was one of the most important players for the Nuggets during the last season. He put up some impressive performances in the absence of Jamal Murray, helping the team make the second round of the playoffs.

With Murray expected to be out once again for a huge part of the season, the onus of taking the team forward will lie with Jokic and Porter Jr. With the Joker listed as questionable for this game on Friday, the Nuggets will need Porter to deliver a big performance and lead the Nuggets to their third win of the season.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris; G - Will Barton; F - Michael Porter Jr.; F - Aaron Gordon; C - JaMychal Green.

Mavericks vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are playing some exciting basketball this season. With a change in coach, the team has looked rejuvenated and positive. Given the form of their players, the Dallas Mavericks could get the better of the Nuggets in this Western Conference matchup on Friday.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Nuggets game?

Streaming for NBA games is available on the official NBA app. A subscription to this app will give you access to games of all the NBA teams. The Mavericks vs Nuggets game will also be telecast locally on Bally Sports Southwest and Altitude Sports.

Edited by Bhargav