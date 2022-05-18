Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 18th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks will head to the Chase Center for Game 1 of their Western Conference finals series against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Both teams made their way to this stage after some tough competition in the first two rounds.

Defying the odds, the Mavs secured a stunning win against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 at the Footprint Center. Luka Doncic scored 35 points in the game to lead the from the front.

He got support from Spencer Dinwiddie, who racked up 30 points on 71.4% shooting off the bench. The duo's brilliance meant that the Mavericks would hand the Suns a 123-90 thrashing in Game 7.

The Warriors, on the other hand, secured a thumping win in Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies to book their place in the WCF. The Splash Bros took charge of the Warriors as they combined to score 59 points to help the Dubs advance to the next round.

Kevon Looney also impressed in the game as he bagged 22 rebounds, out of which 11 came in the first quarter itself. Despite a tough fight from the Grizzlies, the Dubs were focused on the task. They managed to walk out with a 110-96 win to clinch the series.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Mavericks have only reported Tim Hardaway Jr. to be out of this game. The 30-year old suffered a left foot injury during the season and has been going through rehabilitation since then.

Player Name Status Reason Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left Foot Injury

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors have reported James Wiseman and Gary Payton II to be indefinitely out of the playoffs due to injury.

Wiseman has not played all year due to a knee injury he suffered last season. Gary Payton II is out due to a left elbow fracture injury he suffered against the Grizzlies in the first round.

Andre Iguodala is also reported to be out due to a left cervical injury. But the Dubs are still hoping to see him back for the series against the Mavericks.

Player Name Status Reason Andre Iguodala Out Left Cervical Disc Injury Gary Payton II Out Elbow Fracture James Wiseman Out Right Foot Injury

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Gary Payton II is beginning to do some right-armed court work as he tries to get back at some point before these playoffs end Gary Payton II is beginning to do some right-armed court work as he tries to get back at some point before these playoffs end https://t.co/fWHJajEcs4

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - May 18, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Points Spread Dallas Mavericks +175 Over 214.5 [-110] +5 [-110] Golden State Warriors -210 Under 214.5 [-110] -5 [-110]

The Warriors are being favored in this game because of the wide array of experience they have in competing on the biggest stage. Having the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green certainly makes them a force to be reckoned with. The team is in the playoffs for the first time in two years and will certainly want to keep their fans happy by registering a win at the Chase Center.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic averages 31.5 PPG in the playoffs, which is the most among all the active players left. The Mavs have a 5-5 playoff record on the road in their last ten games The Mavs have a 2-2 record in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors won both their Game 1's in the previous rounds against the Denver Nuggets and the Grizzlies. Steph Curry is averaging 26.9 PPG and 5.6 APG in the playoffs. The Warriors have won 7 out of their last ten playoff games at home

Golden State Warriors @warriors the Dubs' BEST PLAYS vs. Dallas this season 📽️ the Dubs' BEST PLAYS vs. Dallas this season 📽️ 👀 the Dubs' BEST PLAYS vs. Dallas this season 📽️ https://t.co/PMdJLp0yNo

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven

The Mavs will continue playing Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson on the backcourt. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith will man the frontcourt, while Dwight Powell keeps his position at center. Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans will play huge roles off the bench in this series for the Mavs.

Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Game Six

The Warriors will start Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green will keep their positions on the frontcourt, while Kevon Looney starts at center. Jordan Poole will play the most minutes off the bench for the Warriors.

The two teams have squared off only once previously in the playoffs and on that occasion the Warriors bagged a 4-2 series win.

The Mavs have a defensive rating of 110.8 in the playoffs, while the Warriors have a rating of 110.7

The Warriors lead [114.2] the playoffs in points scored per game, while the Mavs are ranked tenth [106.2]

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Jalen Brunson | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Dorian Finney - Smith | Center - Dwight Powell

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Steph Curry | Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

