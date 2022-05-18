Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 18th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals kicks off as the Golden State Warriors prepare to host the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center on May 18th.

The Golden State Warriors came off a relatively comfortable win in Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies. While the build-up to the game saw the Warriors in a tough position to blow their 3-1 series lead, the Warriors pulled through to return to the WCF after a two-year dry spell.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks have lived up to their title of dark horses as they blew out the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 to qualify for the WCF. In one of the most impressive turnaround performances in the playoffs, the Mavericks have shown that they are not a team to be taken lightly.

With an interesting matchup in place for the Western Conference Finals, Game 1 emerges as a crucial outing for both teams.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Wednesday, May 18th, 2022; 9:00 PM ET (Thursday, May 19th, 2022; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic posts up against Chris Paul

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of their biggest upsets after their 123-90 blowout win against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7.

Beating the best in the West by a huge margin, the Mavericks have established themselves as a legitimate title contender.

Featuring a superstar performance by Luka Doncic, the Slovenian wonderkid led the scoring charge with 35 points. Having tied the Suns scoring in the first-half alone, the Mavs put their defensive chops on display.

Along with a 31 point outing by Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas comfortably put the Suns to rest. With a head full of steam as the franchise makes their return to the WCF, their matchup against the Warriors promises to be an interesting one.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie join ELITE company Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie join ELITE company 👏 https://t.co/btfWPVDAXH

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell

Golden State Warriors Preview

Stephen Curry shoots a deep three-pointer over Desmond Bane

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a comfortable win in Game 6 to seal their second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Although there were some concerns that crept in after their loss in Game 5, the Warriors struck back and struck back hard as the series returned to their home floor.

Featuring the return of "Game 6 Klay," the Dubs saw stellar performances by Thompson and Steph Curry, who combined for 59 points on the night.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

8 Threes



Klay Thompson 30 Points8 ThreesKlay Thompson 30 Points8 ThreesKlay Thompson 🔥 https://t.co/2gyJIUHd5W

Pairing their scoring with the absolute rebounding masterclass put forward by the Warriors' frontcourt trio of Kevon Looney, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, Golden State ensured complete control of the game and the series.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Step Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 8-5 +175 Over 214.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors 8-3 -215 Under 214.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers favor the Warriors to emerge as winners in Game 1 by a fairly sizeable margin. This could primarily be due to the Dubs' homecourt advantage along with their relative rest before the game.

Dallas are coming off an exhausting battle against the Phoenix Suns. With fatigue expected to affect their performance, the Mavericks may struggle to come up with a win in this game.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks were 3-1 against the Warriors in the regular-season. The Mavericks are coming off a seven-game series. Luka Doncic is averaging 31.5 points in the playoffs.

Click here to bet on Luka Doncic scoring UNDER 33.5 points in Game 1

Golden State Warrior

The Golden State Warriors are 6-0 at home in the playoffs The Warriors have an offensive rating of 114.3 in the postseason. Steph Curry is averaging 26.9 points in the playoffs.

Click here to bet on Steph Curry scoring OVER 26.5 points in Game 1.

Mavericks vs Warriors Match Predictions

Although the game will be tight, the Golden State Warriors should emerge as winners in Game 1.

With homecourt advantage playing a huge role in the Warriors' success, Game 1 at home allows the Dubs a lot of liberty with regards to setting the tone for the series as well.

Additionally, the Mavericks will endure some degree of fatigue as they come off a grueling seven-game series against the Phoenix Suns. Considering the relatively few days of rest they've had, the difference in performance could be massive.

Click here to register on Bet MGM to bet on the outcome of Game 1 the Mavericks vs Warriors WCF series.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Warriors game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals? Golden State Warriors Dallas Mavericks 1 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy