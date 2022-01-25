Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 25th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will see an end to their long stay at home as they hit the road and travel to San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Tuesday.

Coming off a 104-91 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Dallas Mavericks have looked like a highly competitive team as they defeated one of the best in the league. WIth another win on the books, Dallas will continue to climb up the conference ladder.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, are coming off a close 94-92 win against the Utah Jazz. Although they're on a two-game winning streak, there is some concern regarding the current form they're in.

Tuesday's game will be the second installment of the four-game season series between the two teams. With the Mavericks taking a 1-0 lead after winning their previous game in Dallas, the Golden State Warriors will look to level the playing field as they host the Mavericks this time around.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, January 25th, 2022; ET (Wednesday, January 26th, 2022; 8:30 AM IST.)

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Coming off their impressive display against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Dallas Mavericks have looked like a playoff contending team as they rack up a 4-1 record in their last five games.

The Mavericks have been a dominant side thanks to the combined availability of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. With both stars at Dallas' disposal, the duo finally displayed sparks of what they should have been when the two were paired together.

The game against Memphis saw Doncic dominate with 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Porzingis also contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

The understated highlight for the game was the Dallas Mavericks' defense against Memphis. Clogging the paint, blocking shots and even forcing turnovers, Dallas seemed locked in defensively for the majority of the game.

Key Player - Kristaps Porzingis

A key player for the Dallas Mavericks in Tuesday night's game will be Kristaps Porzingis. Since making his return from injury earlier this month, Porzingis has been a much-needed addition to the Mavericks rotation.

The Latvian big-man is rightfully a game-changer for the Dallas Mavericks. Being able to shoot from midrange and from three-point territory, Porzingis makes use of his length to take virtually uncontested jump shots. He has also been a huge contributor on the rebounding and defensive side of the game.

Although Porzingis is foul-prone at times, his role as a rim protector for the game is crucial. Porzingis recorded six blocks in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. His defensive presence will be essential in disrupting the Golden State Warriors' rhythm.

Paired with Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell most of the time, the Dallas Mavericks will look to their big-men to dominate on the glass as well.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Maxi Kleber | C - Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors will head into their next game on a two-game winning streak. Although this should be considered a positive, the last two wins have seen the Warriors cut things very close.

The Warriors team has seemed out of sorts to start the new year. Although Klay Thompson's return has been a welcome sight, without Draymond Green on the floor, Golden State looks like a completely different unit.

Steph Curry continues to struggle to find his shot. Shooting 1-13 from beyond the arc in his previous outing, Curry being an effective player will be essential to the Golden State Warriors' success.

Heading into their next game, the Warriors are likely to see Klay Thompson sit out after he tweaked his knee earlier last week. With questionable morale around the team, the Warriors will hope to secure a win to return to their winning form.

Key Player - Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors will look to Steph Curry to be a key player for the side in their matchup at home.

Although Curry is going through one of the worst shooting slumps of his career, it is difficult to discount the possibility of him getting hot in a hurry. Still recording an average of 22.3 points over his last 10 games, Curry continues to be a threat to any opposing team.

Steph Curry also finds ways to contribute to his team when his shot isn't falling. By acting as a decoy or moving the ball around, Curry seamlessly becomes part of the Golden State Warriors' system and helps it function.

As a point guard, his role in distributing the ball will also be key considering Draymond Green's absence. Curry will have to find a way to get players such as Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole open looks so they can settle into their offensive rhythm early on.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Jordan Poole | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Jonathan Kuminga | C - Kevon Looney

Mavericks vs Warriors Match Predictions

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors matchup poses as one of Tuesday night's marquee matchups. With two strong contenders in the west facing off, the game presents itself as a highly competitive one.

Although Dallas won the previous game, their 12-11 record on the road isn't as promising as it seems. They will enjoy a size advantage which could help them dominate inside. However, counting out Golden State at home is unwise.

Steph Curry has been in a bit of a shooting slump but could go off for one of his trademark shooting nights at any point in time. So while the Mavericks enjoy some momentum heading into the game, the odds will favor Golden State emerging as winners.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Warriors game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 95.7 The Game.

