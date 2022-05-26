Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - May 26th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

In a miraculous turn of events, the Western Conference Finals will head into Game 5 as the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on May 26th.

With a 119-109 win in Game 4, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world by avoiding a sweep on their home floor. Although the Mavs will continue to face elimination as they head into the next game, the side have shown signs of life.

Meanwhile, the Warriors seem to be in a good position as they head home to close out the series. While there is some doubt that creeps in considering their ability to put an end to matters after their semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State have the necessary schemes in place to make a win happen.

With an unpredictable series of events leading up to Game 5, the action for the Bay Area is bound to draw attention from fans worldwide.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Thursday, May 26th, 2022; 9:00 PM ET (Friday, May 27th, 2022; 6;30 AM IST)

Venue - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Luka Doncic dribbles against Andrew Wiggins

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off an amazing win in Game 4. Dominating the Warriors on their home floor at the American Airlines Center, the Mavericks made it rain from beyond the arc and defended ferociously to avoid elimination.

The Mavs were running on full stream in this tremendous performance. WIth 20 made three-pointers for the game, Dallas showed their potential as an offensive threat when their shots connected.

Led by Luka Doncic, who had 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists on the night, the Mavericks also saw valuable contributions from Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Although Dallas almost blew the lead in the fourth-quarter, some timely baskets helped them hold on to win the game. With another elimination game awaiting them, the Mavs will have to bring the intensity to the Bay Area again.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell

Golden State Warriors Preview

Jonathan Kuminga drives into the paint

The Golden State Warriors had a tough night in Dallas. With a stagnant offense and virtually non-existent defense, the Warriors were terribly out of sorts in Game 4.

With Steph Curry emerging as the leading scorer with 20 points, the Warriors starting rotation was quite disappointing as they allowed the Mavericks to run away with the game.

Had it not been for Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga along with the bench rotation, the Dubs would've been blown out by a difference of at least 20 points in Game 4.

While it's unlikely that Golden State will endure the same performance again, the pressure to execute definitely falls upon them. WIth Game 5 on their home turf, the Warriors will look to close out the WCF series.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Steph Curry | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Dallas Mavericks 9-8 +235 Over 215.5 (-110) +7 (-110) Golden State Warriors 11-4 -305 Under 215.5 (-110) -7 (-110)

The oddsmakers favor the Warriors in winning Game 5 to close out the series. This could primarily be attributed to their homecourt advantage.

The Warriors have an unbeaten record when playing at home in the playoffs this season. Although the Mavericks came close to winning in Game 2, a ferocious comeback by the Dubs saw them through to a comfortable win down the stretch.

Odds Sourced From: The Action Network

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are now 3-0 in elimination games. The Mavericks have beaten Golden State on their home floor in the regular-season. Luka Doncic is coming off a double-double performance.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are 8-0 at home in the playoffs. The Warriors have a defensive rating of 107.5 in the last 5 games. Steph Curry averages 25.4 points per game at home.

Mavericks vs Warriors Match Predictions

The Golden State Warriors should be able to close out the series in Game 5.

Although the Mavericks have a lot of momentum on their side and have garnered a lot of support after their win in Game 4, the Warriors will benefit hugely from their homecourt advantage in Game 5.

Given the uncharacteristic form the Dubs were in for Game 4, the side are likely to return to form at home. While some of this could be attributed to the Mavs defensive scheme, it seems like a tall task for Dallas to perform the same way on the road as well.

Should Dallas win, Game 5 could be a pivotal game in the series. However, this seems like a long shot nonetheless.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Warriors game?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

