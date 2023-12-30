Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Dec. 30, 2023

The Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game is one of six games in the NBA on Saturday. This is the first time the two teams meet this season, with the Warriors winning the last two encounters early this year. In their last eight, the Mavs have only won twice.

The Mavericks are sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 18-14 and have lost their last two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have also lost back-to-back games and are 15-16 on the season. They will hope to bounce back to avoid another losing streak. They're 11th in the Western Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game takes place at the Chase Center on Saturday, two days before New Year's Day.

NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports SW-DAL have the game live on their television broadcast starting at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the game through an online livestream.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+155) vs Warriors (-185)

Spread: Mavericks +4.5 (-110) vs -4.5 Warriors (-110)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (u240.0) vs Warriors (o240.0)

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Preview

The Golden State Warriors have put Kevon Looney as 'questionable' due to an illness while Gary Payton II is 'probable' because of a calf injury. Draymond Green is suspended by the league, with no timetable to return.

Meanwhile, it's going to be tough for the Mavericks, as Luka Doncic is listed as 'questionable' and should be a game-time decision. Kyrie Irving is also out, and his heel injury still has no timeline for when to heal. Maxi Kleber is marked as out and should be back by early January.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted lineups

The Golden State Warriors have been pairing Steph Curry and rookie Brandin Podziemski as the starting backcourt while Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga are the forwards. If Kevon Looney sits out, expect Dario Saric or Andrew Wiggins to be elevated to starters.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Betting tips

The NBA prop given to Steph Curry is at 28.5 points, and he has struggled to go above 20 points in the last two games. It's tough to pick him to go over, as he may be on a shooting slump.

Luka Doncic is given a very high 36.5 points on his NBA prop, and he has gone over that mark in the last three games. As great as he is, there will come a time when he will go down and with a lingering injury, so it's risky to pick going over again.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game promises to be a high-scoring one, and with that, the total should go over, like in their last five encounters.

The spread of 4.5 points should be covered with the way they score the ball, but the Warriors should be the safer pick to make, considering injuries to the Mavs duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.