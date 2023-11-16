Draymond Green’s “death sentence by Adam Silver” parody post drives NBA fans nuts: “Just punishment in my books”

The latest NBA saga with Draymond Green choking Rudy Gobert has been one of the most talked-about topics on social media in the last 24 hours. There are numerous memes and visuals dedicated to the recent altercation between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, and a few creative ones have gone viral.

One of those parody pages is Buttcrack Sports, which altered the usual NBA communications letterhead along with their public announcement, which drew laughter and witty comments from basketball fans all over the world.

According to the satirical post, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement after the incident, issuing a death sentence for the four-time NBA champion.

"We have made the decision to sentence Draymond Green to death," said in the fictional statement.

This drew hilarious reactions on social media, and one fan even said that the punishment was just right.

One even posted a GIF showing a scene in the movie Gladiator where Maximus was sentenced by Emperor Commodus to death.

With the way the Detroit Pistons have been playing, one fan interpreted that Green is on his way to the Michigan-based team where he spent college.

Some see this situation by Green and Gobert as a way for the NBA to gain more viewership.

A fan even became so political that this sentence is similar to what went on in the recent war in Israel and Palestine.

A witty fan also requested that the sentence be executed on television.

NBA hands Draymond Green a five-game suspension

Golden State Warriors Draymond Green received a five-game suspension for grabbing Minnesota Timberwolves' center Rudy Gobert in a rear-naked choke during their recent game.

The NBA cited Green's unsportsmanlike conduct as dangerous as it escalated the on-court altercation. NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars mentioned Green's past disciplinary issues as a factor in determining the length of the suspension.

Fines of $25,000 were imposed on Klay Thompson, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert. Green will start serving the suspension during the Warriors game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 16. He returns to the roster on November 28 against the Sacramento Kings on the road at the Golden 1 Center.

Watch: Draymond Green grabbing Rudy Gobert by the neck; Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels getting into an altercation.

The Golden State Warriors have a 6-6 record and have lost their last four games. Their recent matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves was an NBA In-Season Tournament game, with the final score ending at 104-101 in favor of the Wolves.