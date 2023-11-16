"You're a p***y": Alleged leaked audio shows Draymond Green cursing out Rudy Gobert after putting him in headlock 

A post alleging to include leaked audio of the chaotic confrontation between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, where Draymond Green placed Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

X user @legendz_nba, known for transcribing player interactions, recently posted a video capturing Green using expletives towards Gobert during and after the incident where he put the Timberwolves center in a chokehold.

The altercation between Green and Gobert was initiated prior to the jersey-grabbing episode involving Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels. Green allegedly expressed his concerns to the referee about how Gobert defended him in the paint.

As he was choking Gobert, Green allegedly said:

“F**k is wrong with you?”

“You’re a p***y,” he allegedly said after they got separated.

The chaos occurred less than two minutes into the Timberwolves’ 104-101 In-Season Tournament win against the Warriors on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

Thompson and McDaniels were assessed technical fouls worthy of ejections and Green was ejected for a level 2 flagrant foul.

Following the game, Gobert criticized Green for what he referred to as “clown behavior.”

"It’s kind of funny because before the game, I was telling myself that [Steph Curry] is not playing, so I know Draymond is going to try and get ejected. Because every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play,” Gobert said according to Dane Moore.

“I did whatever I could to keep my cool and then show that I wasn’t making the situation worse, and I do hope that the league is going to do what needs to be done because that’s just clown behavior. Not much to say. It’s clown behavior."

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Green did what he did as Gobert had his hands on Thompson’s neck.

"There's no way Klay Thompson should've been thrown out of the game...Guys on the back were telling me Rudy had his hands on Klay's neck, that's why Draymond went after him," he said.

Wojnarowski: “NBA investigating Draymond Green incident”

The NBA is conducting a thorough investigation into the altercation between the Warriors and Timberwolves and will look into Draymond Green’s headlock on Rudy Gobert, Adrian Wojnarowski has reported.

The results of the review are expected to be released ahead of the Warriors’ next game against the OKC Thunder on Thursday. The 8-2 Timberwolves are scheduled to face the 4-6 Phoenix Suns tonight.

In the playoffs last season, Green was part of another incident where he stomped on Domantas Sabonis’ chest, leading to a one-game suspension. The league justified the suspension, citing Green’s track record of unsportsmanlike behavior.