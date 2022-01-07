Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 7th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to get another win against the Houston Rockets on Friday at the Toyota Center in Texas. Dallas is also on a four-game winning streak and will be looking to continue their winning run.

Head coach Jason Kidd will have to shuffle his lineup yet again. Luka Doncic recently made his return after being out with an injury and then COVID protocols. However, Kristaps Porzingis has now been sidelined due to the same health mandate.

Doncic himself has been listed as doubtful after limping off in the game against the Golden State Warriors. His ankle has been bothering him practically all season long, but the Slovenian superstar said it was not a concern.

After eight consecutive losses, the Rockets pulled off an upset against the Washington Wizards in their last game. Kevin Porter Jr., who was suspended for one game after leaving the team midway through the game against the Denver Nuggets, drilled the winning shot. The Rockets won the game 114-111.

Houston will carry a confidence-boosting win over the Wizards in their match against the Mavericks. They also have to be more careful with the ball and play with better execution on both ends of the floor.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Boban Marjanovic and Kristaps Porzingis have entered the NBA’ health and safety protocols. They will not travel to Houston to face the Rockets. Isaiah Thomas, who signed a 10-day contract, is not yet with the team, while Willie Cauley-Stein will not be joining the Mavericks due to personal reasons.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Mavs are listing Luka Doncic as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. Rockets due to a right ankle sprain. He turned the ankle late in last night’s win over the Warriors. Doncic missed time due to a sprained left ankle earlier this season. Mavs are listing Luka Doncic as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. Rockets due to a right ankle sprain. He turned the ankle late in last night’s win over the Warriors. Doncic missed time due to a sprained left ankle earlier this season.

Player: Status: Reason: Cauley-Stein, Willie Out Personal Reasons Doncic, Luka Doubtful Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Marjanovic, Boban Out Health and Safety Protocols McLaughlin, JaQuori Out G League - Two-Way Porzingis, Kristaps Out Health and Safety Protocols Thomas, Isaiah Out Not With Team

Houston Rockets Injury Report

The Rockets are as healthy as any team in the league. Usman Garuba and Armoni Brooks are also under health and safety protocols. Alperen Sengun is the only one who will be sidelined with an injury (ankle).

Player: Reason: Status: Brooks, Armoni Out Health and Safety Protocols Garuba, Usman Out Health and Safety Protocols Sengun, Alperen Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets:

Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic will need more support without Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup. [Photo: CBS DFW]

Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic will man the backcourt for the Mavericks yet again. Replacing Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup is Maxi Kleber, with Dorian Finney-Smith playing small forward. Dwight Powell should get his starting center role.

Houston Rockets

Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green should resume their backcourt pairing. Christian Wood, who was also suspended after the Denver Nuggets game, could start at the center spot. Jae’Sean Tate and David Nwaba will handle the small forward and power forward duties, respectively.

Jackson Gatlin @JTGatlin



Stephen Silas and KPJ embrace after the shot. #Rockets win on a HUGE game-winning shot by Kevin Porter Jr. in his first game back.Stephen Silas and KPJ embrace after the shot. #Rockets win on a HUGE game-winning shot by Kevin Porter Jr. in his first game back.Stephen Silas and KPJ embrace after the shot. https://t.co/UZmrOMSk95

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets:

Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Jalen Brunson | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Dwight Powell

Houston Rockets

Point Guard - Kevin Porter Jr. | Shooting Guard - Jalen Green | Small Forward - Jae’Sean Tate | Power Forward - David Nwaba | Center - Christian Wood

Edited by Arnav Kholkar