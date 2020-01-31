Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Match Preview and Predictions - 31st January 2020

Houston Rockets need to pull up their socks quickly

Match details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

Date & Time: Friday, 31st January 2020, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Last game result

Dallas Mavericks (29-18): 104-133 loss to the Phoenix Suns (28 Jan, Tuesday)

Houston Rockets (29-18): 112-125 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers (29 Jan, Wednesday)

Dallas Mavericks preview

The Dallas Mavericks have had a decent season so far. They are fifth in the West and only 3 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the second spot. However, they have been bang average at home. Mavs have a 13-12 home record so far while their away record reads 16-6. And they will be without Luka Doncic for this game as the superstar suffered another ankle injury.

Key player – Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis is yet to play to his full potential

Kristaps Porzingis has struggled this season. His main role in the team is to stretch the floor and his struggle from the field is pretty evident from the fact that he’s shooting only 39.7%. But his efficiency from beyond the arc stands at 34.1% which is respectable. With an injury to Luka Doncic, Porzingis will have to step up big time to propel the Mavs towards a win in this game.

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineup:

Delon Wright, Seth Curry, Dorian-Finney Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Willie Cauley-Stein

Advertisement

Houston Rockets preview

The Houston Rockets finally return home after a four-game road trip. They won two and lost two on that trip which is decent. If the real James Harden turns up, then they will be confident of a victory against the Mavs. The good news for Houston is that Doncic has suffered an ankle injury which rules him out for this game. The Rockets defense has been suffering of late and they'll need to work on that in order to grind out a win against Dallas.

Key player – Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook still needs to work on his jump shot

Russell Westbrook has been the best player for the Rockets since the turn of the year. He's been averaging 26.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and dishing out 7.4 assists so far this season. He has taken up the responsibility on both ends of the floor considering the slump that James Harden is in. His outside shooting still needs work but all in all he's been tremendous so far.

Houston Rockets predicted lineup:

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Ben McLemore, PJ Tucker, Clint Capela

Mavericks vs Rockets match prediction

While the Mavs have a shaky home record this season, they have been very good away from home. And the Rockets are struggling with James Harden's slump which should give Mavs the confidence to get the job done. Rick Carlisle's men need a strong win and the Rockets may be in for a tough night if The Beard doesn't show up.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Rockets

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.