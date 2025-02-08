Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

The Dallas Mavericks, No. 8 in the Western Conference, host the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Rockets, fourth in the Western Conference, visit the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The game will be the first Mavericks home game since the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. The Mavs back from a tough five-game road trip will be hoping to calm fans who were disappointed with the departure of Doncic.

Their five-game road trip saw the Mavs win two games with their last game ending in a 127-120 win against the defending champions, the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Klay Thompson stepped up to record 25 points, three rebounds and four assists.

The visitors, the Rockets have lost five straight games. Their last game was the away 127-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Jalen Green's 28 points, six rebounds and five assists weren't good enough to overcome the T-Wolves who mounted a fourth-quarter comeback.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Injury Reports

Dallas Mavericks' injury report for Feb. 8

The Dallas Mavericks have a few players on the injury list ahead of the game against the Houston Rockets. The new acquisition from the Philadelphia 76ers, Caleb Martin, is listed as out with a hip injury, as the Mavericks are optimistic he will return in 2-3 weeks, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

The Mavericks' complete injury list:

Dwight Powell: Out (Hip)

Caleb Martin: Out (Hip)

Dereck Lively II: Out (Right ankle stress fracture)

Houston Rockets injury report for Feb. 8

The Houston Rockets like the Mavericks have the same number of players out on the injury list. Most notable is point guard Fred VanVleet who is considered week-to-week due to a right ankle sprain, per Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston.

The Rockets' complete injury list:

Cody Zeller: Out (personal)

Fred VanVleet: Out (Right ankle sprain)

Jabari Smith: Out (Fractured left hand)

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 8

Anthony Davis is expected to make his Mavericks debut in Saturday's game against the Rockets. The Mavericks projected starting five:

Kyrie Irving (point guard), Klay Thompson (shooting guard), P.J. Washington (small forward), Anthony Davis (power forward) and Daniel Gafford (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Mavericks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Kyrie Irving Klay Thompson P.J. Washington Anthony Davis Daniel Gafford Spencer Dinwiddie Max Christie Dante Exum Naji Marshall Anthony Davis Jaden Hardy Spencer Dinwiddie Naji Marshall P.J. Washington Dwight Powell Brandon Williams Jaden Hardy Max Christie Olivier-Maxence Prosper Kylor Kelley Dante Exum Dante Exum Klay Thompson Kessler Edwards P.J. Washington

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 8

The Houston Rockets are projected to go with the following starting five against the Mavericks:

Aaron Holiday (point guard), Jalen Green (shooting guard), Amen Thompon (small forward), Dillon Brooks (power forward) and Alperen Sengun (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Rockets' depth chart for the 2024-25 season.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Fred VanVleet Jalen Green Amen Thompson Dillon Brooks Alperen Sengun Amen Thompson Cam Whitmore Jae'Sean Tate Tari Eason Steven Adams Aaron Holiday Dillon Brooks Cam Whitmore Jae'Sean Tate Jock Landale Reed Sheppard Amen Thompson Dillon Brooks Cam Whitmore Jeff Green Jalen Green Reed Sheppard Tari Eason Jeff Green N'Faly Dante

