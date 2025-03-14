Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 14 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Dallas Mavericks face the Houston Rockets on Friday at the Toyota Center. The game pits the Mavericks (33-34), who are No. 10 in the Western Conference, against the Rockets (41-25), who are five places above the at No. 5 in the hotly contested Western Conference standings.

The Mavericks have struggled with consistency as a result of injuries that have affected key players. They have won twice in their last 10 games, with their last game being the 126-116 away loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks allowed 39 of 59 (66.1%) field goals against the Spurs. Brandon Williams recorded 19 points, three rebounds and six assists, while Dante Exum added 17 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are on a four-game winning run and haven't lost a game since losing 115-102 to the Indiana Pacers on Mar. 4. Their last matchup was the 111-104 home victory against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Jalen Green recorded 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Alperen Sengun added 20 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Injury Reports

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Mar. 14

The Mavericks have seen their promising season take a bad turn as a result of injuries to key players. The latest injury report sees Dante Exum listed as questionable due to a right hamstring tightness.

The Mavericks' complete injury report:

Anthony Davis: Out - Left Adductor; Strain

Dante Exum: Questionable - Right Hamstring; Tightness

Daniel Gafford: Out - Right Knee; Sprain

Jaden Hardy: Out - Right Ankle; Sprain

Kyrie Irving: Out - Left Knee; Sprain/ACL tear

Kai Jones: Questionable - Left Quad; Strain

Dereck Lively II: Out - Right Ankle; Stress Fracture

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Out - Right Wrist; Sprain

P.J. Washington: Questionable - Right Ankle; Sprain

Brandon Williams: Questionable - Left Hamstring; Tightness

Houston Rockets' injury report for March 14

The Rockets don't have an extensive injury list like the Mavericks. Amen Thomspon is still ruled out after he suffered a left ankle sprain and is expected to be out for about 10-14 days, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Rockets' complete injury report:

N'Faly Dante: Out - G League - Two-Way

Jack McVeigh: Out - G League - Two-Way

David Roddy: Out - G League - Two-Way

Reed Sheppard: Out - Right Thumb; Avulsion Fracture

Amen Thompson: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Dallas Mavericks' starting lineup and depth chart for March 14

The Dallas Mavericks are projected to go with the following lineup against the Rockets: Spencer Dinwiddie (point guard), Max Christie (shooting guard), Klay Thompson (small forward), Caleb Martin (power forward) and Dwight Powell (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Mavericks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Dante Exum Max Christie Klay Thompson P.J. Washington Dwight Powell Brandon Williams Spencer Dinwiddie Naji Marshall Caleb Martin Kai Jones Spencer Dinwiddie Jaden Hardy Dante Exum Kessier Edwards Kessier Edwards Jaden Hardy Dante Exum Caleb Martin Naji Marshall P.J. Washington Kyrie Irving Klay Thompson Max Christie Klay Thompson Anthony Davis

Houston Rockets' starting lineup and depth chart for March 14

The Houston Rockets are projected to go with the following starting five against the Mavericks: Fred VanVleet (point guard), Jalen Green (shooting guard), Cam Whitmore (small forward), Dillon Brooks (power forward) and Alperen Sengun (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Rockets' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Fred VanVleet Jalen Green Amen Thompson Dillon Brooks Alperen Sengun Amen Thompson Aaron Holiday Dillon Brooks Tari Eason Steven Adams Aaron Holiday Dillon Brooks Cam Whitmore Jabari Smith Jr. Jock Landale Jalen Green Cam Whitmore Jae'Sean Tate Jeff Green Jabari Smith Jr. Nate Williams Amen Thompson Tari Eason Jae'Sean Tate Jeff Green

The matchup begins at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and KFAA. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

