Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 22, 2023

The Dallas Mavericks (16-11) travel to the Houston Rockets (13-12) on Friday. Dallas will look to snap a two-game losing streak, losing against the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers. Houston, meanwhile, has lost their last three games. As such, both teams come into the game with motivation to secure a win.

This will be the second game between the two teams this season, with the Mavericks winning their first meeting in the NBA in-season tournament. Given the top-end talent of the Mavericks roster, they should be confident about going 2-0 against Houston in their season series.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Dallas Mavericks (16-11) vs. Houston Rockets (13-12)

Date and Time: Dec. 22, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are missing a significant portion of their primary rotation ahead of their meeting with the Houston Rockets. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber and Dereck Lively II are all out with injuries. Seth Curry is questionable due to back spasms.

The Rockets, meanwhile, are missing Victor Oladipo due to injury and sweating on the availability of Tari Eason, who's questionable due to lower leg soreness. With their primary rotation available, Ime Udoka's team should feel confident about securing a result against the injury-plagued Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Starting lineups

The Mavericks' starting lineup could look like this: A.J. Lawson, Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr., Grant Williams and Dwight Powell.

Without their star duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, the Mavericks will be short in the backcourt, and that could create lineup issues as they try to deal with the explosiveness of Houston's offense.

The Rockets' starting lineup could look like this: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun.

The Rockets starting lineup is anchored by Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brook's veteran leadership. The unique talents of Sengun will be a huge test for Dallas' make-shift rotation.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Betting tips

Jalen Green has scored over 18.5 points in two of his last 10 outings. He's averaging 17.4 points per game over 25 appearances. However, without Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic, the Mavericks could have a tough time slowing down the explosive guard. He's -104 to score over 18.5 points and -120 on the under.

Fred VanVleet has converted more than 2.5 of his 3-point attempts in seven of the Rockets' last 10 games. Entering the contest against Dallas, VanVleet is -175 to score over 2.5 threes and -156 on the under. The Mavericks' injury issues will play a big part in any success VanVleet finds on the perimeter.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Prediction

The Rockets are heavily favored against the Mavericks. They're -9 (-110) on the spread and -360 on the money line. Jason Kidd's team will struggle to be competitive, with so many members of the rotation being on the injury report.

Another interesting point will be how Alperen Sengun plays on defense. Ime Udoka recently called out the big man for his pick-and-roll coverage. Sengun needs to prove that he can guard within the Rockets system and will get to test himself against Powell in the upcoming game.