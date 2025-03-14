Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. The game pits the injury-depleted Mavericks (33-34), who are No. 10 in the Western Conference, against the Rockets (41-25), who are five places above them at No. 5.

The Mavericks and Rockets have met 200 times in the regular season, with the Rockets holding a 104-96 advantage. This will be their fourth matchup of the season. Their last encounter was on Feb. 8, when the Mavericks won 116-105 at their home court, the American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets game details and odds

The Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets game is slated to tip off at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday at Toyota Center. Fans can watch the game on TV via SCHN and KFAA. It can also be streamed via NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+475) vs Rockets (-650)

Spread: Mavericks (+12.0) vs Rockets (-12.0)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o223.5) vs Rockets -110 (u223.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are based on the information available at the time of writing.

The Mavericks come into this game after a 126-116 away defeat against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Brandon Williams' 19 points, three rebounds and six assists couldn’t lead the Mavericks to a win, and they have now won just twice in the last 10 games.

The Rockets are on a four-game winning run. Their last game was a111-104 win against the Phoenix Suns at home on Wednesday. Jalen Green led with 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets betting props

Klay Thompson's point total is set at 15.4, which is above his season average of 14.5 points. Thompson has averaged 21.4 points in his last five games for the Mavericks, so the safe bet here is over.

Meanwhile, Jalen Green's point total is 21.1, which is his current points average for the season. He has averaged 15.8 points in his last five games for the Rockets. So, the safe bet here is under.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets prediction

The Houston Rockets are the oddsmakers' huge favorites against the Dallas Mavericks. Based on the moneyline odds, the Rockets are projected to win at a 81.82%, while the Mavericks have a projected win probability of 17.39%.

