Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks head to the Toyota Center on Sunday (Mar. 31) to take on the Houston Rockets, a side that's fancying their chances of making the 10th place in the Western Conference as the playoffs race heats up.

Dallas is 44-29 and placed sixth on the table. A win on Sunday will see them get a step closer to cementing the position. The hosts (Rockets) are 38-35 and are one win behind the Golden State Warriors (39-34). The Mavericks will be aware that their opponents are on an 11-game winning streak in their attempt to storm back into postseason contention.

The Rockets are 102-93 in their regular season head-to-head record against the Mavericks. However, the latter have enjoyed a better run against Houston taking a 4-1 lead in their last five games.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets, preview, starting lineups, and betting tips

The Mavericks vs Rockets will tip off at 7 pm ET at the Toyota Center. The game will be broadcast on Space City Home Network and Bally Sports SW-DAL.

Spread: Mavericks -2, Rockets +2

Moneyline: Mavericks -127, Rockets +105

Total (o/u): Mavericks o230.5, Rockets u230.5

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets preview

The Dallas Mavericks are on a six-game winning streak with both their superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving balling out like they were meant to. This time last year, they were well out of playoff contention and have made amends since.

The Slovenian has been in red-hot form averaging 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 9.8 assists Irving has been the perfect foil with 25.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. The Mavs are still an on-off unit defensively even with PJ Washington in their ranks.

They are placed 22nd in defensive rebounding and will hope to shore up on the end against a relentless Rockets offense.

The hosts have played some clinical basketball in their last games, mowing down opponents with gritty plays on both ends of the floor. They have the pace and the defense to spring a surprise on the Mavericks. The likes of Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet, and Jalen Green will be more than a handful for Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets starting lineups, substitutions and rotations

The Mavericks will be without Josh Green (ankle). Their starting lineup will see Luka Doncic at PG, Kyrie Irving at SG, PJ Washington at SF, Derrick Jones Jr. at PF, and Daniel Gafford at C. Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum, Maxi Kleber are the bench options.

The Rockets will stick to their lineup of Jalen Green at PG, Fred VanVleet at SG, Amen Thompson at SF, Dillon Brooks at PF, and Jabari Smith Jr. at C. Jock Landale, Jeff Green, and Aaron Holiday are their substitution options.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets Betting Tips

Luka Doncic is the most profitable bet for the game with an o/u of 33.5 on points. For the Rockets, watch out for Green who is o/u on points with 26.5. Kyrie Irving is 24.5 and VanVleet is 16.5 all on points.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets Prediction

The Mavericks may have a tough task against the Rockets, but they have every bit of firepower to get past the Houston threat. Expect Dallas to cover and prop up another win.