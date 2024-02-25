Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for February 25 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Indiana Pacers on a busy Sunday night slate, including 11 games. It's the season's first meeting between the two playoff hopefuls led by All-Star guards Luka Doncic and Tyrese Haliburton. Dallas is 33-23, sixth in the West, while Indiana is 32-25, seventh in the East.

The Mavericks enter this game as the favorites, owing to their stellar run in February. They are on a seven-game winning streak. The Mavericks' new additions at the trade deadline, PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, gave them a dynamic edge. It's allowed them to sustain this run.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have five wins in their past seven outings. They haven't been as impressive as the Mavericks, but they might have the tools to tackle their counterparts on Sunday at home. The budding partnership of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam could prove decisive.

The Dallas Mavericks' defense will be put to the test against the Indiana Pacers, who are second in the NBA on offense with a 120.5 efficiency. Dallas has posted a 104.5 defensive rating amid their seven-game winning streak, so this will be an enticing contest.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for February 25

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks have four injured players on their injury report. Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Dereck Lively II are all probable and likely to play. Doncic is dealing with a broken nose, while Kleber and Lively have nasal fractures. Dante Exum is ruled out with a right knee bursitis injury.

Players Status Injury Luka Doncic Probable Broken nose Dante Exum Out Right knee bursitis Maxi Kleber Probable Nasal fracture Dereck Lively II Probable Nasal fracture

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers have two injured players. Aaron Nesmith is out because of a right ankle sprain, while Jalen Smith is questionable with low back spasms. Smith will be a game-time decision.

Player Status Injury Aaron Nesmith Out Right ankle sprain Jalen Smith Questionable Low back spasms

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers?

The Mavericks vs. Pacers game tips off at 5:00 pm ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Local TV operators Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas) will cover the game. Interested viewers outside the local regions and abroad can catch live action online on NBA League Pass.

Luka Doncic, Tyrese Haliburton, Kyrie Irving and Pascal Siakam will be among the marquee stars to take to the court. The game also sees the Mavericks go up against their former coach, Rick Carlisle, who guided them to a championship in 2011 and was at the helm for 13 seasons until 2021.

