Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Match Preview - January 20th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers are set to face off in an exciting match-up during NBA Season 2020-21.

The Mavericks are desperate for a win heading into this game as they lost their last three matches. On the other hand, the Pacers have won two of their last three games and will be looking to build on the momentum they have behind them at the moment.

No matter what their situation may be, given what both franchises are capable of, this could develop into a very interesting clash that can't afford to be missed.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, 20th January 2021 - 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, 21st January 2021 - 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks definitely have more firepower after the return of Kristaps Porzingis. However, so far, the franchise just hasn't played as well as many had hoped or expected.

The team has been lacking on the defensive end of the floor and simply allows too many easy buckets during important moments in the game. Moreover, the supporting cast around Porzingis and Luka Doncic need to start firing for the team.

If the Dallas Mavericks can't solve these issues, this game against the Indiana Pacers could end up being a tough night for them.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is in scintillating form for the Dallas Mavericks

Despite starting the campaign incredibly slowly, Luka Doncic has now picked up his performances and is playing incredibly for the Dallas Mavericks.

The 21-year-old is averaging 28.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The NBA's West and East players of the week for Week 3:



Luka Doncic

30.3 PPG

12 RPG

11.3 APG



Jayson Tatum

33 PPG

5.3 RPG

52% 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/YO5Vki37z3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 11, 2021

If the Indiana Pacers wish to take this game, they must first look to stop Luka Doncic and build from there.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Jalen Brunson, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein

Indiana Pacers Preview

Despite the momentum they have at the moment, the Indiana Pacers will be a bit concerned ahead of this game.

Their defensive cornerstone, Myles Turner, has been dealing with soreness in his right hand and could be a serious doubt for this game, as per insiders.

Any lack of defense could end up being fatal for the Indiana Pacers against the Dallas Mavericks. If they can't replace Turner, this could be a tough night for the franchise.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

The Indiana Pacers are centering their offense around Domantas Sabonis

With Victor Oladipo gone, Domantas Sabonis becomes the player that the team's offense is centered around. The 24-year-old has been impressive this season, averaging 21.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists, while shooting 55.2% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc.

Sabonis is also a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end of the floor and can lock down some of the best in the NBA on his day.

If the Indiana Pacers wish to steal this game from the Dallas Mavericks, they will need Domantas Sabonis to be at his dominant best during the match.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Justin Holiday, F Doug McDermott, F Domantas Sabonis, C Goga Bitadze

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers Match Prediction

This match-up between the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers is likely to be a very close one. Both teams are very good on the offensive end but need to improve on the defensive end.

Having said that, the Mavericks are the better offensive team. Given that Luka Doncic has only been getting better with every passing game, it is likely he is just too good for the Pacers to deal with.

The Dallas Mavericks will likely go into this game as the team that will grab the win.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers?

For those in the US, this game will broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

