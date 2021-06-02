Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 2nd, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks head to Staples Center to take on the LA Clippers for Game 5 of their first-round series in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Home court advantage hasn't meant much in this series as both teams lost their games at home and now the series is tied at 2-2 heading into Game 5.

This game is as close to a 'do or die' as can be as the winner will take a significant advantage over their opponent.

#NBAPlayoffs teams that win Game 5 (tied 2-2) win 7-game series 82.5% of the time (174-37) — Steve Merril (@SteveMerril) June 2, 2021

The Dallas Mavericks had a commanding 2-0 lead after they won both their games on the road. They just had to win one of their two games at home to take control of the series but failed to do so, giving the LA Clippers a chance to stay alive.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic struggled in Games 3 and 4 due to his neck. He was visibly in pain due to a cervical strain and scored just 19 points on 9-24 shooting in Game 4.

Coach Rick Carlisle couldn't help but keep him in the game as he runs the entire offense.

Doncic has now got two days of rest and the Mavericks have listed him as probable for the game.

However, consider the 'probable' status as good as available because the Dallas Mavericks don't stand a chance without him on the floor.

The team also listed Maxi Kleber (right Achilles soreness) as probable, while JJ Redick is sidelined due to an injured right Achilles.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers boast a largely healthy lineup. The only player on the injury report is Serge Ibaka, who is listed as doubtful due to continued back spasms.

Ibaka wasn't with the team for the majority of the season anyway, so his absence isn't expected to hurt the LA Clippers.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Consider Luka Doncic to lace up tonight as he runs the entire show for the Dallas Mavericks. He will be the point guard as usual with Jalen Brunson coming off the bench.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s incredible performances lately have seen him enter the starting lineup as a shooting guard, with Josh Richardson coming off the bench.

Dorian Finney-Smith should start as the small forward and is expected to share the frontcourt with power forward Kristaps Porzingis.

Finally, Dwight Powell will be the starting center and Willie Cauley-Stein will be the backup 5. But should Maxi Kleber lace-up, he is expected to be the starting power forward with Porzingis moving to the center spot.

LA Clippers

With a majorly healthy roster, the LA Clippers will use the same lineup as they did in Game 4. Patrick Beverly and Rajon Rondo are expected to switch between the point guard role with Reggie Jackson coming off the bench.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will be the starting shooting guard and small forward respectively.

Marcus Morris Sr. has gotten the go-ahead from coach Tyronn Lue to start as the power forward, while Nicolas Batum should come off the bench.

Finally, the starting center is expected to be Ivica Zubac since Serge Ibaka is listed as doubtful.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Kristaps Porzingis.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac.

