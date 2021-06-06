Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - June 6th, 2021 | Game 7, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

The Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers will battle it out one last time to determine which team advances to the next round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Clippers will have homecourt advantage for Sunday's match and will be eager to claim their first post-season win at Staples Center this year.

The Dallas Mavericks failed to close out the series in Game 6 after falling to a 97-104 defeat to the LA Clippers. It was a closely contested game until the fourth quarter when Ty Lue's men overpowered their opponents to take a 30-21 lead and secure a season-saving win.

The LA Clippers did a great job restricting Luka Doncic and made crucial defensive stops to limit the Dallas Mavericks' lethal offense. Kawhi Leonard led the charge for the Clippers with 45 points on 72% field goal shooting. He also made 5 of 9 three-point attempts.

KAWHI LEONARD GOING OFF WITH THE SEASON ON THE LINE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cy2MeGC6B0 — ESPN (@espn) June 5, 2021

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

JJ Reddick remains sidelined for the Dallas Mavericks because of soreness in his heel. He is the only player listed on their injury report.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Serge Ibaka (back) is listed as doubtful by the LA Clippers. He missed the last three games because of the same problem but could be included in Sunday's lineup if cleared to play.

Clippers say Serge Ibaka (Back Spasms) is doubtful tomorrow for Game 7 versus Dallas. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 6, 2021

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers - Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to use the same starting lineup that they deployed in the last couple of games.

Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. will start in the backcourt, while Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Poringis and Boban Marjanovic will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber, Willey Calley-Stein and Jalen Brunson will likely play the most minutes off the Dallas Mavericks' bench.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will have homecourt advantage for Sunday's match

The LA Clippers have used a small-ball lineup to tackle the Dallas Mavericks in the last few games and aren't expected to make any changes.

Reggie Jackson and Paul George will start as guards, while Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum will form the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Terrence Mann, Rajon Rondo and either Serge Ibaka (if cleared to play) or Ivica Zubac will likely play the most minutes off the LA Clippers bench.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers - Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. l Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis l Center - Boban Marjanovic.

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Nicolas Batum.

