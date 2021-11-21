×
Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Dallas Mavericks&#039; Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for the game against the LA Clippers.
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Nov 21, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Preview

The Dallas Mavericks take on the LA Clippers in the first game of a back-to-back set at Staples Center on Sunday.

The Mavericks lost their last game 104-112 to the Phoenix Suns. Kristaps Porzingis led the charge with 23 points and grabbed 12 boards, while Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jalen Brunson scored 18 apiece. Dallas played their second straight game without Luka Doncic, who was sidelined because of an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are on a two-game skid. The New Orleans Pelicans handed them a 94-81 loss in their previous outing. Paul George waged a lone battle, tallying 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. But his effort went in vain as LA blew a 20-point lead with yet another dismal second-half showing.

Back home on Sunday. https://t.co/lmyATDkZ4c

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber as questionable for the game. The former has been dealing with knee and ankle sprains, while the latter has an oblique strain.

Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) and Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) are both questionable for tomorrow afternoon’s game against the Clippers.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason Sam Hause 

Luka Doncic

Questionable

Ankle, knee sprain

Maxi Kleber

Questionable

Oblique strain

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers haven't reported any new injuries apart from long-term absentees Kawhi Leonard (ACL injury recovery), Jason Preston (foot injury) and Marcus Morris Sr. (knee injury).

Player Name 

Status 

Reason

Kawhi Leonard

Out

Knee injury recovery

Marcus Morris Sr.

Out

Knee injury maintenance 

Jason Preston

Out

Foot injury recovery

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

If Luka Doncic makes his return against the LA Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks might be forced to make changes to their starting lineup they deployed in the last game. Jalen Brunson will likely make way for Doncic at point guard. The Slovenian will likely pair up alongside Tim Hardaway Jr. in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Dorian-Finney Smith, Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell will all likely retain their places.

Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Frank Ntilikina will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers are unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup they used in their last game. Eric Bledsoe and Reggie Jackson will likely continue to start as guards, with Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac completing the rest of the lineup.

Luke Kennard, Terance Mann and Isaiah Hartenstein will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic, Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr., Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith, Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis, Center - Dwight Powell

LA Clippers

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe, Small Forward - Paul George, Power Forward - Nicolas Batum, Center - Ivica Zubac

Edited by Parimal
