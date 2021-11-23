Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will look to level their season series with the LA Clippers when the two teams meet for the second game of a back-to-back set at Staples Center on Tuesday.

The Mavericks lost the first game of this mini-series 91-97. They were without Luka Doncic for the third straight game. Kristaps Porzingis continued to lead the team in his absence with a 25-point outing.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson had 20. The rest of the team couldn't contribute as much as Dallas slumped to their third consecutive defeat.

For the Clippers, Paul George came up big once again, scoring 29 points on the night. Reggie Jackson played a solid cameo and tallied 23 points. LA was more efficient with their shooting, knocking down 48% of their attempts from the floor, compared to Dallas' 41%.

They also had 12 three-point field goals, while the Mavs were able to convert on six shots from deep.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as questionable because of an ankle and knee injury, Maxi Kleber as probable because of an oblique strain and ruled out Frank Ntilikina due to a calf strain.

Player Name Status Reason Luka Doncic Questionable Ankle, knee sprain Maxi Kleber Probable Oblique strain Frank Ntilikina Out Calf strain

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers will continue to be without Kawhi Leonard, who is recovering from an ACL injury. Nicolas Batum is sidelined because of COVID protocols. Meanwhile, Marcus Morris Sr. is listed as probable.

He has been on the sidelines since October 23 because of a knee injury.

Player Name Status Reason Marcus Morris Sr. Probable Knee injury maintenance Kawhi Leonard Out Knee injury recovery Nicolas Batum Out Health and safety protocols

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup. The team was hopeful of Luka Doncic returning for the game, but the Slovenian appeared to have reaggravated his injury during a five-on-five practice on Monday, as per reports.

Jalen Brunson will likely continue to start in his place alongside Tim Hardaway Jr. in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis and Dwight Powell will complete the rest of the lineup.

Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber and Trey Burke will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will also likely have to continue with the same lineup they deployed in the last game.

Nicolas Batum's absence means Amir Coffey will get yet another start on the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac and Eric Bledose are all likely to retain their places.

Luke Kennard, Terance Mann and Serge Ibaka could play the most minutes among the reserves.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Jalen Brunson; Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr.; Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis; Center - Dwight Powell.

LA Clippers

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson; Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe; Small Forward - Paul George; Power Forward - Amir Coffey; Center - Ivica Zubac.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar