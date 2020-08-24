Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Prediction and Match Preview - 25th August 2020| Game 5

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers, Game 5, West Playoffs

Date & Time - 25th August, 2020, 9 PM ET (26th August 2020, 6:30 AM ET)

Where - AdventHealth Arena (WWOS), Orlando, Florida

The first round series between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks has been by far the most action-packed and highest-quality basketball in the 2020 NBA playoffs so far. The two teams are studded with superstar offensive talent, and have both been firing on that end of the floor. The Dallas Mavericks won Game 4 of the series in overtime courtesy a stupendous game-winning 3-pointer from Luka Doncic, despite not having their second star Kristaps Porzingis available.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks did a better job of navigating the pick-and-roll of Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell than the first 3 games. Despite Maxi Kleber having a bad series from the perimeter, they have still had a number of role players hot and firing in Trey Burke, Seth Curry and Tim Hardaway Jr. The expectation from Rick Carlisle will be that this squad sticks together and is able to execute better on defense.

Dallas Mavericks - Key Player

Luka Doncic is as good a 21-year-old as anyone in NBA history, that much is crystal clear to anyone with eyes. The Slovenian has been well-nigh unguardable for one of the best defenses in the league in the LA Clippers. Despite having the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to throw at him, Doncic has expertly navigated them by putting them in the pick-and-roll and getting the matchup he likes.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Luka Doncic, Trey Burke, Tim Hardaway Jr, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers can count themselves as desperately unlucky. On offense they executed perfectly in the closing stages and overtime of Game 4, despite Paul George stinking to the high heavens as a shooter. They even prevented Luka Doncic from getting his preferred shot off by coming down the paint, but Doncic proved inevitable in netting his deep 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.

LA Clippers - Key Player

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

Paul George will be kicking himself for the garbage series he's been having so far. The 6'9" forward has shot a beggarly 10-of-48 in the past 3 games and has been unable to cause any visible effect on Luka Doncic's offense. George needs to return to at least a modicum of his abilities for the LA Clippers to keep harbouring their title ambitions.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Landry Shamet, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Marcus Morris, Ivica Zubac

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 5 - Match Prediction

The LA Clippers have had their second best player playing like a hot pile of garbage in the past 3 games and have still been able to keep them relatively close. Being the player that he is, it is difficult to see Paul George have another hit-and-miss game from the perimeter. At the same time, the Mavs will also have Kristaps Porzingis back for Game 5 in all probability.

Luka Doncic may honestly be the best player in the series at this point. The LA Clippers look to be at his mercy at the moment. It would not be surprising if the Mavs took a 3-2 lead in Game 5.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 5 - Where to Watch

This game will be available for local viewers in Dallas and Los Angeles on Fox Sports in both states respectively. International viewers can stream it online on NBA League Pass. Indian viewers can catch the game on Sony Six.

