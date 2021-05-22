Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - May 22nd, 2021 | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs 

It's officially playoffs season in the NBA and the LA Clippers face the Dallas Mavericks once again in the first round after finishing with the fourth and fifth seeds respectively. On Saturday, the two sides will clash at Staples Center, where the Clippers finished with a 26-10 record during the 2020-21 campaign.

The most enthralling aspect of this series is the fact that the LA Clippers bested the Dallas Mavericks at the same stage of the postseason last year in the bubble. Although they came away with a 4-2 victory, the context this time around is very different and revenge will be on the minds of Luka Doncic and co.

Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers | Game 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Saturday, May 22nd, 2021; 4:30 PM ET (2:00 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the NBA's in-form teams heading into the playoffs after winning 11 of their last 15 games. Tim Hardaway Jr. provided some much-needed scoring support during that time for Luka Doncic, which the Mavs will need if they are to overcome the Clippers' depth.

Also essential to Dallas' potential success will be Kristaps Porzingis' health. 'The Unicorn' missed three of their matchups in the bubble last year with the Clippers, which ended up proving costly. When he has been on the court this season, the 25-year-old has averaged 20 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Arguably the best player in the series, and definitely the most exciting, is Luka Doncic. The Slovenian guard has had another electric year in Dallas and has improved his shooting, making 47.9% of field-goal attempts and 35% of threes.

If the Dallas Mavericks are to succeed in this series, Doncic will have to be exceptional and he has already impressed this year against the LA Clippers. In three meetings between the two teams, Doncic averaged 8.3 rebounds, 11 assists and 30 points.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic l Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. l Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith l Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis l Center - Dwight Powell.

LA Clippers Preview

LA Clippers leaders Kawhi Leonard and Rajon Rondo

The LA Clippers were extremely consistent throughout the season and had the second-best offense due to their elite scoring efficiency. Although they've lost four of their last ten matchups, it's been widely accepted that they tanked their last two to avoid playing the Lakers. That mission was successful and the Clippers will feel they matchup well against the Dallas Mavericks.

Along with their offense, the Clippers defense is also stronger than the Mavs'. They have size to counteract Dallas' perimeter scorers and have several elite defenders to utilize against Luka Doncic, including Marcus Morris, Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley.

It will be interesting in the first game to see how Ty Lue sets up. Serge Ibaka returned to the LA Clippers bench late in the season after being injured since the beginning of March. However, he was the starting center prior to that. Having the option to play him or Zubac off the bench is just one example of how much depth the Clippers have heading into the playoffs.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Although Paul George out-performed Leonard in the second half of the season, that was mostly because the 29-year-old missed nine games recovering from a foot injury. He is currently listed as day-to-day on the LA Clippers injury report and how healthy he really is will be a concern for the franchise's fans.

Leonard will be crucial to the LA Clippers if they are to succeed in the playoffs. The two-time Finals MVP led the league in offensive rating this year and led all teammates in points and +/-. He also ended the year with shooting splits narrowly close to 50/40.90 (51.2, 39.8 and 88.5).

Leonard is an elite two-way guard who will most likely be tasked with limiting Kristaps Porzingis' effect on the game while taking on Doncic at times too. Where he can really hurt the Dallas Mavericks is on offense as they have little to offer to stop him.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Serge Ibaka

Mavericks vs Clippers Match Prediction

There could be an opportunity for the Dallas Mavericks to steal home court advantage in the first game of the series given their momentum coming into the playoffs. It is unclear how the LA Clippers' lineup will work together since they struggled for consistent minutes given frequent injuries throughout the squad.

Luka Doncic has proven he can catch fire against the LA Clippers in the past and will be needed if they are to win this game. Against expectations, we are predicting a first-game upset in this one with a win for the Dallas Mavericks.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Clippers matchup

The first game in this blockbuster series will be shown locally on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Socal. It will also be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It can be streamed live through the NBA League Pass.