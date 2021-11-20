Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - November 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the LA Clippers at the Staples Center on Sunday in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game. The two franchises will be squaring off for the first time since their first-round matchup in the 2021 NBA playoffs, which the Clippers won in six games.

The Mavericks will be eager to avenge that loss. However, they are coming off back-to-back losses against the Phoenix Suns. Dallas will need to improve on several fronts if they are to achieve a positive result in this game.

Meanwhile, the Clippers haven't been in great form either. Ty Lue's men have lost thrice in their last four outings. The New Orleans Pelicans handed them their fifth defeat of the season, in their last game.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Sunday, November 21st; 3:30 PM ET (Monday, November 21; 2:00 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks enter this contest with a 9-6 win/loss record this season.That is impressive, but their performances haven't been as great as they would have liked to. The Mavericks rank 16th in both offensive and defensive rankings this season.

Their point differential is -1.6, which sees them placed 22nd in this stat category. The Mavs have been far too reliant on Luka Doncic once again. He is leading the team in points (24.9), rebounds (8.3) and assists (7.3) per game. The star guard missed the team's last two games against the Phoenix Suns. Unsurprisingly, the Mavericks lost both clashes.

In their last game, the Dallas Mavericks had a dismal fourth-quarter performance culminating in a 104-112 loss. They were outscored 33-20 in that period. Dallas converted only 12 of their 40 attempts from the deep. They will have to figure out a better offensive strategy if they hope to beat a defensive-minded team like the LA Clippers.

Key Player - Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis in action during Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns game.

Kristaps Porzingis has been the Dallas Mavericks' best player since returning from a back injury. The 'Unicorn' is averaging 22.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in this period. He is shooting at 49.6% from the floor, 40.9% from the three-point line (6.3 attempts) and 92.9% from the free-throw line.

With no update regarding Doncic's availability for the game against the LA Clippers, Porzingis may have to once again carry the load for his team. The 7' 3" power forward's scoring could be crucial, as it could disrupt LA's stingy defense.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Dwight Powell.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have struggled to produce quality performances in defense in their last two games, especially in the second half. They were outscored by 25 points in the last two quarters in their previous outing against the Pelicans.

That led to the Clippers squandering a 20-point advantage and losing the tie 81-94. LA evidently need to provide Paul George with more support in offense. The guard has been the only consistent scorer for his team, averaging 26.7 points per game. If he isn't able to produce an efficient outing, the rest of the team struggles to do well.

The LA Clippers need to move the ball around more when their shots do not fall. They tend to rush into making poor decisions, which has been a key reason behind almost all their seven losses this season so far.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George in action during the Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers game.

Until the rest of his teammates find their groove, Paul George will have to carry the load for the LA Clippers, and lead them to wins. He has done exceptionally well so far, but will need to continue doing so.

George will have to do a better job of creating opportunities for the rest of the Clippers players to make an impact against the Dallas Mavericks. The team thrives with better scoring opportunities, and PG13 seems to be the only player who can provide that punch right now for the team.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Eric Bledsoe | G - Reggie Jackson | F - Paul George | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

Mavericks vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks may have to play this game without their star man Luka Doncic. That could impact their chances of winning this contest.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are a great team when it comes to making adjustments. Having lost back-to-back games, they will likely look to impose themselves early on, especially with the support of their home crowd. That makes the Clippers the favorites to win this game.

Where to watch Clippers vs Mavericks?

The game between the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks will be televised by Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Southwest. Fans can also stream the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

