Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Prediction & Preview - April 23, 2024 | Game 2, 2024 NBA Playoffs

One of three playoff games on Tuesday is Game 2 of the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers. The Mavericks get another crack at the Clippers after coming out flat in Game 1. They were torched by the Clippers, who were missing their best player in Kawhi Leonard.

James Harden led the way for the Clippers with 28 points and eight assists, while Paul George had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ivica Zubac bullied his way in the paint with 20 points and 15 rebounds against a Mavs team insistent on playing small ball.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were fantastic for Dallas with 33 and 31 points, respectively. The Mavs' role players have to step up if they want to have a chance at beating the Clippers. Most of their players are experiencing playoff basketball for the first time, so nerves likely had a part in their struggles.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game is on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It starts at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on TNT and TruTV.

Moneyline: Mavericks (-125) vs Clippers (+105)

Spread: Mavericks +1 (-111) vs Clippers -1 (-111)

Total (O/U): Mavericks o219.5 (-111) vs Clippers u219.5 (-111)

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers preview

The Dallas Mavericks have another chance at taking a game in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Coach Jason Kidd will need to make some adjustments regarding how he wants to play against the LA Clippers. Going small was not the answer, but Ty Lue is expected to make his own adjustments despite the win.

Meanwhile, the Clippers should be very happy with how they played in Game 1. James Harden was playing like he was in his prime, Paul George asserted himself in certain situations, and the rest of the team showed up. If they can get contributions from their non-All-Stars, the Clippers could be very difficult to stop.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Dallas Mavericks have a clean bill of health for Game 2. Head coach Jason Kidd is likely sticking to his regular starting lineup unless he wants to start the game small:

PG: Luka Doncic | SG: Kyrie Irving | SF: Derrick Jones Jr. | PF: P.J. Washington | C: Daniel Gafford

The LA Clippers have only one player on their injury report - Kawhi Leonard - who is questionable due to inflammation in his right knee. If Leonard gets cleared to return, here's how Ty Lue will line up against Dallas:

PG: James Harden | SG: Terance Mann | SF: Paul George | PF: Kawhi Leonard | C: Ivica Zubac

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers betting tips

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 33.5 points, which is on par with his average against the LA Clippers in the playoffs.

Doncic is favored to go under in a game the Dallas Mavericks need their role players to step up. Go with the odds and bet on "Luka Magic" to score less than 33.5 points.

Paul George is favored to go under 25.5 points on Tuesday against the Mavs. If Kawhi Leonard misses the game, bet on George to go over. But if Leonard suits up, place your money on "PG13" scoring less than 25.5 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are the slight favorites to win Tuesday's Game 2 against the LA Clippers. Odds could still change heading before tip-off, but the Mavs are expected to make some adjustments to help their chances even the series before heading to Dallas.

Oddsmakers predict the Mavericks to get the win and cover the spread, while the total is expected to go over 219.5 points.

