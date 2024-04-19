Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers series prediction, preview and odds | Round 1, 2024 NBA playoffs

Game 1 of the fourth-seeded LA Clippers and fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks' first-round NBA Western Conference playoff series tips off Sunday in LA.

The series marks their third first-round clash in the last five seasons. The Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-led Clippers eliminated the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks from the 2020 and 2021 playoffs. However, with a more well-rounded roster, Dallas projects to be a much more formidable foe this time around.

Between the Mavericks looking for revenge and both teams' star power, the series is one of the most highly anticipated of the first round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On that note, let's take a look at which team is more likely to emerge victorious from their upcoming playoff battle.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers 2024 first-round playoff series preview

LA (51-31) won its season series against Dallas (50-32) 2-1, led by Leonard's team-best 21.3 points per game average over three games. Its season-series victory came despite Doncic averaging 34.0 ppg over three outings.

However, their most recent matchup took place on Dec. 20, well before the Mavericks' trade deadline acquisitions of center Daniel Gafford and forward P.J. Washington. Dallas has since rounded into form, operating as one of the NBA's top two-way teams.

From March 7 to April 10, the Mavericks went 16-2 before losing two relatively inconsequential games to close the season. Their 16-4 mark from March 7 onward marked the league's best record. Meanwhile, during that stretch, Dallas had the NBA's No. 1 defensive rating (107.2).

Between their one-two backcourt scoring punch of Doncic and co-star Kyrie Irving and their vastly improved defense, the Mavericks are seemingly peaking entering the postseason.

As for the Clippers, a month after acquiring star guard James Harden, they went on a dominant 26-5 run from Dec. 2 to Feb. 5. During that stretch, they boasted the league's top offensive rating (124.3), with many proclaiming them the West favorites.

However, LA stumbled to the finish line post-All-Star break, finishing the season 15-14. During that span, it had the league's 14th-ranked offensive rating (114.6) and 22nd-ranked defensive rating (115.1).

Some of the Clippers' struggles can probably be attributed to losing motivation amid the grind of the 82-game regular season. However, last month, George and coach Ty Lue called out the team for lacking "identity" and being "soft," a concerning sign for a veteran-laden squad.

Thus, it's unclear whether LA is closer to the offensive juggernaut it appeared to be midseason or the middling team it was to finish the year. Likewise, it remains to be seen if the Mavericks' new and improved defense will hold up come playoff time.

Additionally, the uncertainty surrounding Leonard's health continues to loom over LA. The two-time NBA champion was sidelined for the season's final eight contests due to right knee inflammation.

The team is reportedly "cautiously optimistic" that the oft-injured 32-year-old will be good to go for Game 1 on Sunday after receiving a knee injection. However, he is considered questionable to play.

Given Dallas' strong run to close the season, LA will likely need Leonard near full strength to advance to the second round. The six-time All-Star's lockdown perimeter defense projects to be the Clippers' best bet to contain Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer (33.9 ppg).

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers depth charts entering 2024 first-round playoff series

Dallas Mavericks depth chart

Point Guards Luka Doncic Dante Exum Brandon Williams Shooting Guards Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy Small Forwards Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green Olivier-Maxence Prosper Power Forwards P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber Centers Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

LA Clippers depth chart

Point Guards James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland Shooting Guards Terance Mann Norman Powell Brandon Boston Jr. Small Forwards Paul George Amir Coffey

Power Forwards Kawhi Leonard P.J. Tucker Kobe Brown Centers Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis Mason Plumlee Kai Jones

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers 2024 first-round playoff series prediction and odds

Entering their first-round playoff showdown, Dallas and LA have even -110 odds to win the series, via DraftKings. However, between the Mavericks' dominant end-of-season run and questions surrounding the Clippers' health, Dallas appears to be the safer bet.

Given both sides' veteran talent and depth, the series will likely go six or seven games. LA has homecourt advantage, so the Mavericks would be best suited to close out the Clippers at home in Game 6.

If not, they will face the challenge of winning a Game 7 on the road. However, with the best player in the series (Doncic), Dallas should get the job done.

Below is a full breakdown of the teams' odds of advancing to the second round:

Outcome Mavericks Clippers Series Winner -110 -110 Win in 4 Games +950 +1200 Win in 5 Games +750 +550 Win in 6 Games +360 +600 Win in 7 Games +600 +330

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers 2024 first-round playoff series schedule

The Mavericks and Clippers' full first-round playoff series schedule is as follows:

Game Date and Time TV Details Location Game 1 April 21, 3:30 p.m. ET ABC Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California Game 2 April 23, 10 p.m. ET TNT Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California Game 3 April 26, 8 p.m. ET ESPN American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas Game 4 April 28, 3:30 p.m. ET ABC American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas Game 5 (If necessary)

May 1, TBD TBD Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California Game 6 (If necessary) May 3, TBD TBD American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas Game 7 (If necessary) May 5, TBD TBD Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Also Read: LA Clippers' 5 biggest weaknesses as NBA playoffs approach

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback