LA Clippers' 5 biggest weaknesses as NBA playoffs approach

The fourth-seeded LA Clippers are set to take on the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks in a highly anticipated first-round playoff series.

The matchup marks the teams' third first-round showdown in the last five years. Given their history and the star power on both sides, the series projects to go the distance, with the Clippers viewed as slight favorites.

Nonetheless, LA still faces a few key question marks entering the postseason.

LA Clippers' top 5 concerns entering NBA playoffs

#5. Below-average 3-point shooting

LA Clippers veteran point guard Russell Westbrook

The Clippers have struggled shooting from deep post-All-Star break, ranking just 24th in 3s per game (11.7) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Given the modern-day NBA's heavy emphasis on spacing, their below-average 3-point shooting could be problematic in the postseason.

LA takes on a Mavericks team in Round 1 that ranks third in 3pg (14.6) for the season. So it will likely need to hit its 3s at a higher rate to keep up.

#4. Defensive inconsistency

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (left) defending Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic (right)

LA experienced a strong defensive slip-up over the second half of the season. Post-All-Star break, the Clippers ranked only 22nd in defensive rating (115.1), dropping their season-long defensive rating to 16th (114.6).

Some of this can likely be attributed to the team losing focus midway through the grind of the regular season. Nonetheless, sub-par defense won't cut it in the postseason.

#3. Lack of identity

LA Clippers star wing Paul George

Another concern surrounding the Clippers has been their self-described lack of "identity." After a 1-4 stretch last month, star wing Paul George called out his team for coasting off its talent rather than playing purposefully.

"I mean, that's what we're appearing to look like, which is not good," George said. "We want to be a team that's consistent and we want to establish an identity. I've always spoken about having an identity, and I think it's extremely important. Right now, I don't think we have an identity."

Clippers coach Ty Lue later added that LA's identity was being "soft," calling on his squad "to be tougher, mentally and physically."

If the Clippers don't lock in during the postseason and execute their game plans consistently, their playoff run could be short-lived.

#2. Reliance on playoff James Harden

LA Clippers star guard James Harden (left)

Star guard James Harden has fit in well since being acquired by LA on Nov. 1, providing the team with additional playmaking and floor spacing. He projects to play a similar role as the Clippers' lead ball handler in the playoffs.

However, the former MVP has an extensive history of coming up short in key playoff moments, including the last two years with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Over 23 playoff games with Philly, Harden averaged 19.4 points per game on just 39.9% shooting. That includes him flaming out in Games 6 and 7 of last year's Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics. He averaged just 11.0 ppg on 25.9% shooting as the Sixers infamously blew a 3-2 lead.

The Clippers will likely need more consistent playoff production from the 10-time All-Star to make a deep postseason run in the stacked Western Conference.

#1. Kawhi Leonard's questionable health status

LA Clippers superstar forward Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers' biggest concern should unquestionably be superstar forward Kawhi Leonard's health.

The two-time NBA champion missed the final eight games of the regular season due to right knee inflammation. However, he was reportedly a partial participant in Tuesday's practice, with his status for Game 1 against Dallas on Sunday up in the air.

Leonard only played two playoff games last year before suffering a torn meniscus in the same knee, later undergoing offseason surgery.

So, the Clippers should ensure he avoids aggravating his latest knee injury. Another extended absence from their leading scorer (23.7 ppg) would likely once again derail their hopes of contending.

